• 112 singles wins and 112 doubles wins
• Only lost five singles regular season matches in six years of high school competition (excludes tournaments)
• Won every singles sectional tournament match she played grades 7-12 with five overall sectional singles championships (no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19)
• Won all but one doubles sectional tournament match (lost in the final) grades 7-12, with four overall sectional doubles championships
• Was the Class 5A state runner-up in No. 1 singles as a senior in 2023. Her mother, Amanda, was the 5A state runner-up in No. 1 singles in 1991 at Boaz High School.
• Was a North-South All-Star, winning her doubles match against the South team
• Two-time state finalist and two-time state semifinalist
