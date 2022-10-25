Billy “Bud” Arrington
Horton
Billy “Bud” Arrington, age 56 of Horton passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Samuels Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Fox officiated the service. Pallbearers were family and friends.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters; Larry Keener, James Keener (Charlene), Jerry Keener, Bonnie Croft (Junior) and Judy Moore (Terry), host of nieces and nephews and special friends; Sam Smith and James Goble.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Bill and Pauline Arrington.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Louis Shelton Dickie
Boaz
Louis Shelton Dickie, 63, of Boaz, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at his residence.
His funeral service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Liberty Cemetery at Aroney. Rev. Rickie Williams and Dewey Champion officiated. Pallbearers were Joe Lawson, Kim Harris, Wyman Willoughby, Terry Duvall, Ben Cortez and Matt James.
Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Mr. Dickie is survived by his wife; Debbie Dickie, daughters; Jessica Dickie (Jeremy), Jamie Cortez (Ben), son; Matt James (Heather), grandchildren; Sophie Cortez, Sebastian Cortez, Paisley Gaskin, Aria James, sisters; Diana Buchanan (Terry), Liz Godwin (Doug), Suzi King (Vernon), brother; Steven Dickie (Donna), host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shelton and Kitty Dickie; sister, Laura Dickie; brother, Dewayne Dickie.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Ethel M. Kennedy
Boaz
Mrs. Ethel M. Kennedy, 82, of Boaz, Alabama died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Nick Bayne and Bro. Terry Burke officiating.
Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Grady L. Kennedy of Boaz; daughters and son-in-law, Katie and Randy Bayne, and Sharon and Terry Burke, all of Boaz; grandchildren, Brandy Olander, Nick and Sarah Bayne, and Jason and Lisa Burke; great-grandchildren, Lexi Burke, Molly Bayne, Anabel Olander, Sawyer Bayne and Warren Olander; and sister, Virginia Carr of Attalla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, General Lee and Gracie Noojin; brother, Benton Noojin; and sisters, Jeanette Davidson, Geneva Fox and Margaret Rowan.
