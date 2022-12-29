Bessie “Bett” Mae Tillman
Nashville
Bessie “Bett” Mae Tillman, previously of Birmingham, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 23, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on March 10, 1930, to Minnie Parker Ferguson and Paul Ferguson.
She enjoyed ceramics, gardening, and spending time with family. She was a devoted member of Taylor Memorial Methodist Church. She was a smart, creative, and hardworking woman who worked many jobs from picking cotton as a young lady to working at the K-Mart jewelry counter to put her daughter through college to working as a hospital operator in her later years. She also had a business delivering parts to service stations for many years. She was a force of nature who cherished family above all else.
She was preceded in death by her late husbands, James P. “Pete” Garner and Lowell H. Tillman, along with her daughter, Debrough “Debbie” Lynn Garner Stark.
She leaves behind her son-in-law, Eric “Rick” Stark; granddaughters, Julie Stark (Matthew Vorm-brock) and Amy Stark (Jennifer); and great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn Vormbrock. She was one of nine siblings with numerous extended family members who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be at Boaz Carr Funeral Home in Boaz, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mary Queen of Angels in Nashville in Bessie Tillman’s honor.
Clyde “Randy” Smith
Seymour, Missouri
Clyde “Randy” Smith, 70, of Seymour, Missouri, departed this life December 20, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, on December 17, 1952, to Jessie “Buck” Smith and Fannie Pearl (Manley) Smith.
Randy was once told by doctors that he would never live past 50 because his heart was so damaged from having scarlet fever as a child. But God, in His goodness, granted him 70 years. He died from lung disease likely caused by asbestos from all the years in the construction/remodeling business.
Randy was a master carpenter/contractor and owned his own construction company for many years until his retirement. He was even recognized by the Springfield Missouri Betterment Association and given an award for improving neighborhoods on the north side of Springfield. It was something he was very proud of.
Randy enjoyed watching and betting on football games. His favorite team was Alabama. (Roll Tide!) He also enjoyed restoring old cars, riding his tractor, going to auctions, bargaining and bartering with people, and he loved to travel. He enjoyed seeing new things, but mostly loved meeting new people. He never met a stranger. Within five minutes of meeting someone new, he could practically tell you their life story. He was such an interrogator. If he started questioning you about something, he’d ask so many questions until every single detail was drained out of you. He was a thinker, a problem solver. Randy was highly intelligent and had an exceptional aptitude with numbers. If you really wanted to learn how to do something, Randy was the ultimate teacher. He would instruct you step-by-step how to do it and tell you WHY you were doing it that way, and WHY each step was important. He would go into such great detail that your brain would hurt by the end of it. BUT you never forgot it. He was always there to help. He gave of his time, talents, and money to help countless people over the years. Randy was a giver. Under his tough persona was a man that genuinely cared. Randy could be a tough egg to crack, but once you got through that tough shell, he was soft and gooey on the inside.
Randy was a born again Christian and knew Jesus Christ as his lord and savior. He will be dearly missed, but we rejoice in knowing where he is now and that we will see him again. Randy was a devoted family man and loved his family dearly.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Eloise Widdon, his brother, Dean Smith, and his stepson, David Kirk.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Smith, daughter, Kerrie Smith, son, Stephen Smith, stepdaughters, Alicia Hagen, Patricia (Rick) Earles, and Amy (John) Bohlinger, and special friend, Jayson (Rebecca) Milton, whom he loved like a son. Randy is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, in Seymour, Missouri, on January 7, 2023, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. and funeral services at 2 p.m. with Todd Forman officiating and special speaker Daxton Kirk. Song Selections will be “Amazing Grace,” “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” and “Forever And Ever, Amen.” David Jones, Daxton Kirk, Donnie Clouse, Jayson Milton, Stephen Smith, Dillon Chaplin, and Jim Lowery will be serving as pallbearers. Burial will follow at Seymour Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Historic Owen Theatre at P.O. Box 76, Seymour, Missouri, 65746.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com.
Suzanne Croft Vann
Boaz
Mrs. Suzanne Croft Vann, 62, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Paul Methodist Church with Bro. Carl Partain and Bro. Mike Spivey officiating. Interment will follow in the Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Vann will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Vann is survived by her husband, Tod Vann, of Boaz; sons and daughter-in-law, Torre and Callie Vann, of Birmingham, and Logan Vann, of Missouri; mother, Vara Croft Reaves, of Geraldine; sister, Shannon Croft Brown, of Dawson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donation be made to St. Paul Methodist Church or Skirum Methodist Church building fund.
Bobby R. Childress
Albertville
Bobby R. Childress, 88, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Collinsville Health and Rehab.
His funeral service will be at noon Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Pine Grove #1 Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Kirkland and Rev. Carey Sims will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Pine Grove #1 Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Childress is survived by his daughters, Brenda Childress, Barbara Lindblad (Clifton), Peggy Darden (David) and Karen Mason (Phillip); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Dot Childress.
Linda Ann Hammett
Boaz
Linda Ann Hammett, 77, of Boaz, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was Friday, December 30, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Stoney Dorning and Rev. Patrick Hammett will officiate the service.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Hammett; children, Christie Ridgeway (Paul), Stephanie Dorning (Stoney) and Amanda Hammett; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Cindy Williams (Clayton), Stacie Deborah Amico (Franki), Sherry Stutphin (Harold) and Sandra Hetherington; brother, Bobby Pendley (Margaret); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Octavio Gonzalez-Hernandez
Crossville
Octavio Gonzalez-Hernandez, 73, of Crossville, died December 26, 2022, at his home.
Services were Friday, December 30, 2022, at Iglesia Monte de Sion Church of Albertville with Rev. Juan Jimenez officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Ines Velasco-Sanchez; daughters, Sixta Lopez, Porfiria Lopez, Josefina Gonzalez and Librada Lopez; sons, Benito Gonzalez, Timoteo Gonzalez and Hermelindo Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Charles Matthew Carnes
Boaz
Mr. Charles Matthew Carnes, 34, of Dogwood Drive, Boaz, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Graveside services were on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Hillcrest Cemetery with Jeri Manasco officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Carnes is survived by his wife, Amber Carnes, of Boaz; daughters, Elizabeth Carnes, Zoe Carnes, and Avery Carnes, all of Boaz; parents, Charles and Rejannia Carnes, of Boaz; aunts, Geraldine and Leon Gladden, of Southside, Brenda and Buford Bagwell, and Cathy and Frankie Dickerson, all of Albertville; uncle, Joey and Sheila Carnes, of Sardis; parents-in-law, George and Eva Whitmire; and a host of cousins.
F. Ray Whitt
Gadsden
F. Ray Whitt, 77, of Gadsden, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Funeral servies were Monday, December 26, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Brian Maroney and Ricky Maroney officiating. Burial was in Kyuka Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Michael (Kristel) Whitt, Stanley Whitt and Don (Ludie) Stanford; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Carolyn Dixon.
Mary Luella Mardis
Boaz
Mary Luella Mardis, 82, of Boaz, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Revs. Brandon Bruce and Larry Mann will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Forrest “Sonny” Mardis; sons, John Mardis (Melissa), Randy Mardis (Joy), and Andy (Shay) Mardis; daughter-in-law, Angelis Mardis; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Wofford (James); sister-in-law, Nita Sims; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
———
