Shala MaLynn Traylor
Shala MaLynn Traylor, age 55 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Lusby, Maryland.
She was the daughter of J.Q. and Susan (Dick) Traylor (deceased), the granddaughter of Volley and Matilda Traylor (deceased), and L.C. and Helen Dick (deceased).
She is survived by her older brother Derrick Traylor and his husband Terry Paulson, of Crawfordville, FL, and her older sister, Denise Roden and her husband Victor Long of Lusby, MD, and many cousins and dear friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, July 22nd at 1 p.m.
Following the service, we ask all friends and family to gather with us at HotRods Bar & Grill to celebrate and remember Shala.
Machelle Nugent
Geraldine
Mrs. Machelle Nugent, 59, of Geraldine, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Cody Nugent and Bro. Farrell Blanks officiating. Interment will follow in the Geraldine Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 19, 2023, from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nugent is survived by her husband, Timothy Nugent, of Geraldine; sons, Eric Phillips and Whitley, of Geraldine, Chris Phillips and Hailley, of Crossville, and Brandon Phillips, of Madison; stepchildren, Cody Nugent and Laina Nugent, of Boaz, Lacey Nugent, of Crossville, and Kristin Green and Justin, of Albertville; and 13 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.
Larry Joe Russell
Sardis City
Mr. Larry Joe Russell, 78, of Sardis, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Russell is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dean Russell; daughter, Temple Pruett; grandchildren, Russell and Eva Pruett; sisters, Shelby Scott, of Boaz, Debbie Crawford and Steve, of Huntsville, and Lisa Nelson and Andy, of Boaz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joe Van Russell; his parents, Howard and Nina Russell; and a brother, Max Russell.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Bro. Welton Brooks and Bro. Mike Goforth officiating. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Thrasher, Kelley Dilbeck, Barry Komisar, Keith Isdell, Brian Hinton and Mark Greer. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Thrasher, Roger Stonicher, Clark Wilson and coworkers at Marshall-DeKalb Electric.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 at the funeral home.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
George W. Slate
Albertville
George W. Slate, 91, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
The family has chosen cremation a memorial service will be held at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Graham (B.J.), Patricia Westfall (Edward), and Teresa Sasada (Ronald); son, Michael Slate (Patsy); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rita Johnson, Dorothy Traub.
Zella Mae Kilpatrick
Boaz
Zella Mae Kilpatrick, 80, of Boaz, died July 15, 2023, at her home.
Services were Monday, July 17, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Burial was in Union Congregational Methodist Church of Boaz Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters Darlon Goldsby (Terry), Carla McKinney (Mike) and Rachel Golden; sons, Bill “Tiger” Kilpatrick (Glenda) and Belton “Peanut” Kilpatrick (Shalynn); a sister, Rosella Nabors; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Dennis “Denny” James Moore
Albertville
Dennis “Denny” James Moore, 67, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sims Community. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his brother, Harvey (Deb) Moore; and his sisters, Mary (Tony) Frasier and Allene (Glenn) Bissonnette.
———
