Donna Jo Pate
Boaz
Donna Jo Pate, 61, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her sister; Mary Pate; a host of aunts, nieces and nephews; and companion, Benny Evans.
No services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Geneva M. Baugh
Albertville
Geneva M. Baugh, 92, of Albertville, died Nov. 18, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Irene Garrison, Lorene Rogers and Jeanette Gleaves (Donald); sisters, JoAnn Johnson and Linda Adair (Gus); brothers, Miles Lee Pell Jr. (Ann) and James D. Pell (Marsha); 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley Jean Casey
Boaz
Shirley Jean Casey, 77, of Boaz, passed away at her home Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, James Michael (Misty) Casey and Stephen Brian (DeeDee) Casey; five grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and a brother, Johnny Sanders.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Mikkelsen officiated the service.
Nila Faye Collins
Boaz
Nila Faye Collins, 88, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Diversicare Boaz.
Funeral services were Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Whitesboro Cemetery. Bro. John Beck and Bro. Kelvin Collins officiated.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her daughter, Karen Cason; sons, Keith Collins (Norma), and Kelton Collins (Robbie); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Marston Yarbrough (Sara), Bobby Yarbrough (Suzanne), and Wayne Yarbrough (Donna); and a sister, Deloris Bartlett.
Kenneth Hollingsworth
Altoona
Kenneth Hollingsworth, 83, of Altoona, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Diversacare Boaz.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Maryville FCM Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Young and Rev. Dewey Champion will be officiating.
Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday at Maryville FCM Church, Sand Valley Rd. Attalla, Al. 35952. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survived by his wife, Leona Hollingsworth; children, Anita Segers (Larry), Pam Champion (Dewey), and Michael Hollingsworth (Alison); stepson, Clay Engle (Frances); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three step-grandchildren.
Tommy Braxton Cagle
Albertville
Tommy Braxton Cagle, 60, of Albertville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Cagle; mother; Nancy Clayton Cagle; a niece and a nephew; great-niece and great-nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
At this time no services have been planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Dellie Jane Cornelius
Albertville
Dellie Jane Cornelius, 84, of Albertville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Monday, November 21, 2022, at Pleasant Hill #2 Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Gene Lambert, Bro. Chris Reaves and Bro. Joel Sims officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Cornelius is survived by her daughter, Kim McDowell; brother, Gary Sims (Beverly); sisters-in-law, Judy Sims, Sue Sims, Marie Sims, Bonnie Sims, Janette Sims; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
