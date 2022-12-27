James Thomas Cox
Boaz
Mr. James Thomas Cox, age 99 of Thomas Avenue, Boaz, died on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral Services will be at Two o’clock pm on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Dodd and Bro. Steve Brown officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in the Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Cox was born in Alabama on Jan. 28, 1923, to Thomas and Nellie Gamble Cox. He was a proud WWII veteran having served in the US Navy. He retired from Goodyear Tire Company.
Mr. Cox is survived by his Daughters and Son-in-Law: Mary Davis of Gretna Louisiana and Donna & Herris Maxwell of Auburn, Grandchildren: Heather Davis and Eric Campbell, Kevin Davis and Emily, and Rhett and Kristen Maxwell, Great Grandchildren: Anna Kathleen Maxwell and Thomas Maxwell, Brothers: Travis Cox of Birmingham and Ira Cox of Boaz, Sister & Brother-in-Law: Sarah & Marston Yarbrough of Sardis, and Special Caregiver: Lynda Smith. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Thomas & Nellie Gamble Cox, Wife: Kathleen Broadwell Cox, and Brother: Robert Cox.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the R.P. Steed Sunday school class of First Baptist Church Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church Boaz or a Hospice of your choice.
James Ray Fanchier
Altoona
James Ray Fanchier, age 86, of Altoona, passed away Sunday, Dec/ 25, 2022.
He was a graduate of Walnut Grove High School Class of 1954 and a member of Aurora Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Howelton Cemetery. Rev. Harold Coe and Rev. Chad Robertson will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 before the service. Pallbearers will be his two grandsons; Daniel Pierson and Chris Ashley, other pallbearers include; Randy Goss, Eric Snead, Kyle Greer and T. J. Green.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years; Nellie Fanchier, daughter; Connie (Lee) Pierson of Florence, Al., son; Michael (Sheila) Fanchier of Altoona, Al., grandson; Daniel (Kary) Pierson, Cherokee, Al., granddaughter; Jessica (Chris) Ashley, Opelika, Al., and the joys of his life, his two great-grandsons; Chase and Cole Ashley of Opelika, Al. He is also survived by his sisters; Willadean Scott, Royal, Al. and Tressa (Kenneth) Beck of Altoona.
He is preceded in death by his granddaughter; Daina Pierson, his parents; Edgar and Lorene Fanchier and his brother; Charles Fanchier.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Hugh Don Davis
Boaz
Hugh Don Davis, 87, of Boaz, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at his residence.
His Funeral Service Will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Belcher Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 until 1 p.m. before the service.
He was a Graduate of Crossville High School and retired from Republic Steel in Gadsden. He was also a lifetime member of Mt. Flat Baptist Church.
Mr. Davis is survived by his Wife; Frankie Peppers Davis, Daughter; Celeste Davis of Gadsden, Grandson; Samuel Pollock IV of Gadsden, Sisters; Jenene Dorn of Nebraska, Glenda Wilson (Joe) of Boaz, Sondra Stone (Jimmy), of Alexandria, Sister-in-law; Becky Davis of Boaz.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing
Mack R. Edmonson
Meridianville
Mack R. Edmonson, 76, of Meridianville, passed away Dec. 24, 2022 at his home.
Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 12-2:30 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home and Crematory in Huntsville. Funeral service to follow at 2:30.
A native of Albertville, Mack graduated from Crossville High School.
Mack retired from Chrysler in 2007. Prior to working at Chrysler, Mack and Clara were owners of Radio Systems Company providing small businesses and several physicians with radio communications before cell phones became an everyday device. He served with the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam veteran. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ for 54 years and served as a deacon of the Plainview Church of Christ for over 37 years.
Mack was an avid golfer and was able to travel to Scotland and play at St. Andrews in 2007. He’s held an Amateur Radio License since he was 15 years old and this led to him communicating to fellow Ham radio operators in the 50 states, plus the majority of the countries of the world. He was also a licensed private pilot since Sept. 4, 1970.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L. and Gertrude Miller Edmonson, and sister, Faye Buckelew.
He is survived by the love of his life for over 56 years, Clara Allen Edmonson; children Dawn Edmonson McFarlen (Michael), Robert Edmonson (Tracy), Eric Edmonson (Courtney); grandchildren Sarah McFarlen Simmons (Carson), Morgan McFarlen, Hunter, Hannah, Drew, Audrey and Saylor Edmonson; great-grandson Bo Allen Simmons; and his siblings Kay Edmonson, Worley, David Edmonson, and Penny Gable.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Childhaven, Cullman, Ala., or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Walter Smith
Crossville
Walter Smith, 93, of Crossville, died Dec. 26, 2022 at his residence. A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church of Albertville with interment to follow.
Survivors include spouse, Melba Smith; daughters Kathy Turley (Dale) and Leslie Bonds; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting.
Sheila “Johnson” Walker
Huntsville
Sheila “Johnson” Walker, 64, of Huntsville, died Dec. 25, 2022 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec, 29, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at he funeral home.
Survivors include parent, Marlene Johnson; sister, Christy Carter; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Marshall Costner
Albertville
Marshall Costner, 73, of Albertville, died Dec. 22, 2022.
There is no funeral service planned, as the family chose cremation.
Survivors include spouse, Angela Costner.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting.
Nellie Jo Baugh
Albertville
Nellie Jo Baugh, 89, of Albertville, died Dec. 23, 2022.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. at Brashers Chapel with burial immediately following.
Survivors include daughter, Angelia Powell (JD); sons, Gary Baugh, Danny Baugh (Kathy), Donald Baugh (Margrett) and Randy Baugh (Lynn); 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting.
Nathan Gregg
Boaz
Nathan Gregg, 50, of Boaz, died Dec. 23, 2022.
A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 26, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Interment followed at Red Apple of Boaz.
Survivors include spouse, Michelle Gregg; daughter, Brooklyn Johnson (Aaron); sons, Corey Powell (Brittany) and Coty Powell; four grandchildren; parents, Wayne and Gloria Gregg; sister, Sabrina Morgan (Carey); and brother, Haden Wayne Gregg (Melisa).
Bonnie Britton
Albertville
Bonnie Britton, 79, of Albertville, died Dec. 21, 2022.
There is no funeral service planned, as the family chose cremation.
Survivors include sons, Keith Britton and Bill Britton; one grandchild; and special friend, James Burks.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
