Anita Louise Arwood
Albertville
Anita Louise Arwood, 67, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Grandview Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hancock (David Pridmore); son, Daniel Keith Laney (Dana); four grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother; Ronald Laney (Linda); and sister, Dolores Fillingame (Jesse)
There will be a memorial service planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Brian Evan Handley
Morris
Brian Evan Handley, 51, of Morris, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Handley; children, Tyla Woods (Austin), Jocelyn Parker (Matt) and Cody Gilliland; four grandchildren; brother, Mark Handley (Brenda); sister, Lorie Handley Ferguson (Ken); and three nieces.
There will be a memorial service planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rayford Bonds
Guntersville
Rayford Bonds, 76, of Guntersville, died June 21, 2023, at his home.
Services will be at noon Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Bridges officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the Sims Community.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Woodard (Ernie); son, Kenny Bonds (Sarah); sisters, Shirley Smith, Sadie Vaught and Rita Anderton; brothers, Billy Bonds (Ann) and Bobby Bonds (Martha); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Patricia “Pat” Bethune
Boaz
Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Bethune, 81, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services were Friday, June 23, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson, Bro. Alan Hallmark and Bro. Nolan Clackley officiating. Interment followed in the Bethsaida Cemetery.
Mrs. Bethune is survived by her husband, Jerry Bethune, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Annita and Tom Szarzynski, of New Hampshire; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Donna Anderson, of Mississippi, Phil and Linda Bethune, and Shannon and Deborah Bethune, all of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha and Johnny Cannon, of Guntersville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Barbara Sims
Boaz
Mrs. Barbara Sims, 73, of Boaz, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral service was Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mickey Perigo officiating. Interment was in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her husband, Dale Sims, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Teddy and Kendra Sims and Eddie and Brooke Sims, all of Boaz; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, Winford and Jane Slaten, of Huntsville.
James Allen “Jim” Bissonnette
Albertville
James Allen “Jim” Bissonnette, 82, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie Kay Bissonnette; sons, Mark Bissonnette (Cyndi) and Glenn Bissonnette (Elizabeth “Alley”); three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and sisters, Caroline Wade and Cathy Manley.
There are no services planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
