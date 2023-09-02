Nellie Jo Turner Duckett
Albertville
Nellie Jo Turner Duckett, 90, of Albertville, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Sept. 1 at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Mark Adams and Wayne White officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Free (Danny); six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
James “Jim” Leon Bean
Guntersville
James “Jim” Leon Bean, 78, of Guntersville, died Aug. 27, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A celebration of life was held Aug. 31, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
James is survived by his wife Gail Bean; his children, Alesia Michelle Bass and Amy Mashee Bean; six grandchildren; his brothers, Larry J Bean (Sandra) and Alan W Bean; and sister-in-law, Marjan Formby; brother-in-law, Kenneth Formby (Linda); several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
