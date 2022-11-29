Julie Christina Luck Vaughan
Guntersville
Julie Christina Vaughan was born on August 29, 1955, in Birmingham to the late Arthur O. Luck Jr. and Ann Rebecca Thompson Luck. She moved to Albertville in 1987, where she enjoyed a long career at Home Bank and BancorpSouth.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Julie was a very loving and giving soul. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
She was mother to three children, Michael Vaughan (Kandi), Jonathan Vaughan (Katie), and the late Christian Vaughan. She is survived by her spouse, James A. Vaughan, Jr. Julie was grandmother to six grandchildren, Morgan Mitchell (Tyler), Ethan Vaughan, Emma Vaughan, Brianna Vaughan, Bailey Vaughan, and Matthew Vaughan. She was great-grandmother to three great-grandchildren, Ava, Everly, and Piper. She is also survived by four siblings, Linda Waldrop, David Luck, Donna Luck, and Rebecca Brey. She was preceded in death by her youngest sibling, Karin Conniff.
Julie Vaughan, 67, passed away on November 22, 2022. The family will be receiving friends and family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel, 1601 Henry St., Guntersville, AL 35976. The memorial service will be from 4 to 5 p.m.
Rex Honea
Attalla
Mr. Rex Honea, 82 of Attalla, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Honea is survived by his wife, Virginia Honea, of Attalla, sons, Jonathan (Rochell) Honea and Gregory Rex (Lavanda) Honea, both of Attalla; two grandsons; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Randall Honea, of Albertville; and a sister, Brenda Honea Borders, of Gadsden.
Betty Moore
Albertville
Betty Moore, 82, of Albertville, died November 24, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
A memorial service was held November 28, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include her husband, Frelon Moore; a son, David Moore (Donna); sisters, Sherra Dean and Cindy Brooks; brothers, Billy Lowery (Judy) and Michael Lowery (Gail); three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Billy Ray Noojin
Boaz
Billy Ray Noojin, 70, of Boaz, passed Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Butler Cemetery with Sister Lennie Carroll and Bro. Greg Whitt officiating.
Mr. Noojin is survived by his sisters, Barbara Upton, and Betty Duke (Calvin).
Charlotte Smalley
Albertville
Charlotte Smalley, 76, of Albertville, died November 24, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Monday, November 28, 2022, at Alder Springs Cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include two brothers, Wendell Caldwell (Beulah) and Franklin Caldwell (Donna).
Farrell Gilbreath
Crossville
Farrell Gilbreath, 74, of Crossville, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
No formal services are planned. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Kristy Stephens (Bobby) and Tyra Whisenant (Clint); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
James Franklin Lang
Horton
James Franklin Lang, 78, of Horton, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Della Lang; children, Christopher George Caruthers, Heather L. Lang and Jennifer R. Lang; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brothers and a sister, Lester Lang, Joseph F. Lang (Mary) and Donna Cooley (Rickey).
No services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rev. Jerry Butler
Boaz
Rev. Jerry Butler, 86, of Boaz, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Albertville Health & Rehab
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rev. Butler is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Carol Butler, of Leeds, and Jonathan Butler, of Sylacauga; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; brothers, Calvin Butler, of Springville, Benny Butler, of Springville, Dwight Butler, of Prattville, Gene Butler, of Tennessee, and Mark Butler, of Cleveland; and sisters, Debbie Cornelius, of Cleveland, and Sandra Cook, of Susan Moore.
Kate Hill Rowell
Crossville
Kate Hill Rowell, 77, of Crossville, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services were Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Bros. Deon Black and Mark Wisner officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, J. Don Rowell; sons, Donny Rowell (Phyllis) and Ronny Rowell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Nora Lee Hill; and sisters, Joy Morgan, Irma Gravitt and Ruth Howell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Belcher’s Gap FCM Church, 1769 County Road 4, Crossville, AL 35962 or Hartlite Hospice, 111 East Laurel St., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Martha Jean Jolley
Albertville
Martha Jean Jolley, 77, of Albertville, died November 22, 2022, at her home.
Services were Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ken Gillilan officiating. Burial was in New Macedonia Cemetery in Albertville.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Jolley; daughter, Keena Cahela (Brad); son, Damon Jolley (Lindsey); and four grandchildren.
Rickey David Harper
Albertville
Rickey David Harper, 67, of Albertville, died Nov. 26, 2022, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Shonie Allmond; sisters, Teresa Godwin and Karen McCreless (Ted); brothers, Michael Harper and Ronald Harper; and two grandchildren.
Sharon Gulley Bubbett
Guntersville
Sharon Gulley Bubbett, 70, of Guntersville, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Bubbett Jackson; a son, Ken Delmore Bubbett; four grandchildren; and a sister, Cecelia Gulley Ellis.
Steve Norton
Boaz
Steve Norton, 57, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service was Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Carnes Chapel FCM Church with burial at Whitesboro Cemetery with Bro. Scott Dean will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Norton is survived by his wife, Brandi Norton; children, Jennifer Wedgeworth, Tim Kitchens, Joe Norton, Hanna Childress, and April Trammell; sons-in-law, Clifton Trammell, Tye Horton, and Tanner Horton; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two nephews.
Tammy Jones Parks
Formerly of Sardis
Tammy Jones Parks, 64, of Cullman, formerly of Sardis, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Sardis Cemetery.
Visitation will 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Tammy is survived by her son, Nick Parks (Kendra); five grandchildren; sister, Cristy Jones; and four nephews.
Jerry “Jai” Abercrombie III
Attalla
Jerry “Jai” Abercrombie III, 45, of Attalla, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at his residence
At this time no services and planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jai is survived by his wife, Kristine Baker; parents, Jerry Abercrombie Jr. (Calin), and Denise Dixon (John); and brothers, Jacob Abercrombie (Nicole), Keith Engelhardt, Charlie Finch (Amelia), Kevin Keller, and Paul Krugman.
Dorothy Nailer
Albertville
Dorothy Nailer, 73, of Albertville, died November 23, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Lavon Nailer; daughters, Karen Walker (Dee) and Kellie Roush (Thomas); sons, Kevin Nailer (Aimee) and Kerone Nailer; sister, Martha Stephens; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mary Ellen Allison
Boaz
Mary Ellen Allison, 73, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Attalla Health Care.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Bro. Shannon Pullen and Bro. James Fleischmann will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Allen (Ken), Renee East and John Butler; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Mealor (Kenny); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Research Center.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented