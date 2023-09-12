Delilah Cannady
Guntersville
Delilah Cannady, 66, of Guntersville passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were Monday, September 11, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial following at Pine Grove Cemetery at Holly Pond. Rev. Randy Knott officiated.
Mrs. Cannady is survived by her husband, Terry Cannady; mother, Earlene Stanley; sister, Teresa Mashburn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ellen Jean Sanders Matthews
Boaz
Ellen Jean Sanders Matthews, 76, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. David Martin officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mt. Vernon Cemetery Fund or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Mrs. Matthews is survived by her husband, Mike Matthews; daughters, Jennifer Williamson (Brian), and Jill Gaskin (Richard); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jeff Sanders (Susan), Dan Sanders (Sheila).
Frank J. Lesmeister
Albertville
Frank J. Lesmeister, 82, of Albertville, died Friday, September 8, 2023, at his home.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Knight (Keith); a granddaughter; and three nephews and one niece.
A graveside service was held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Sherry Michelle Bond
Formerly of Albertville
Sherry Michelle Bond, 55, of Birmingham, formerly of Albertville, passed away recently.
A graveside service was Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Elena Garcia and Stephanie Odell; sons, Gabriel Garcia and Stephen Odell; three grandchildren; a brother, John Bond; and a sister, Lisa Bond Dempsey.
William Lane “Bop” Salter
Boaz
William Lane “Bop” Salter, 86, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
His funeral service was Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Union Cemetery with Rev. Matt Coby officiating.
He is survived his by child, Dawn Louise Bowen; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sylvia Jean Davis (Bobby) and Leota Bell Guthrie.
Jerry Lee Graham
Madison
Mr. Jerry Lee Graham, 85, of Madison, died on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the McRae Chapel. Interment will follow in the Skirum Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Graham is survived by his wife, Joyce Graham, of Madison; daughter and son-in-law, Leshia and Danny Thurman, of Fort Payne; son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Julie Graham, of Madison; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jackie Lewis, of Madison.
Philip Thurman Lowery
Albertville
Philip Thurman Lowery, 80, of Albertville, died September 10, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
A private family service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Lowery; daughters, Pamela (James) Minor and Ramona Wright; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Delmas Radcliff
Albertville
Delmas Radcliff, 88, of Albertville, passed away on August 22, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
He grew up in Douglas and attended Douglas High School. He was the son of William “Boss” and Lorean Radcliff.
He served 20 years in the Air Force, and then another 17 years with AT&T after his military service.
He is survived by two sisters, Audrey Jacks and Laverne Fletcher, both of Huntsville; and nieces, Shireen Graham, Lana Strahler, Kay B. Lee, and nephews, Alan Benefield, Brent Benefield and Bruce Benefield.
At this time no services are planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mary Nell Tidmore Shipp
Crossville
Mrs. Mary Nell Tidmore Shipp, 92, of Crossville, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Funeral services were Monday, September 11, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Paul Vick officiating. Burial was in Crossville Cemetery.
She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
James Randell McMullins
Crossville
James Randell McMullins, 82, of Crossville passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Liberty Church in the Painter community with Dr. Roger White and Rev. Chris Andrews officiating. Burial followed in Lathamville Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette McMullins; daughter, Sherry Davis (Larry); son, Michael A. McMullins; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Penny LaSena Scott
Albertville
Ms. Penny LaSena Scott, 73, of Albertville, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Cremation services were provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Matt) Goble; son, Matthew Scott; six grandchil-dren; and one great-grandchild.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
