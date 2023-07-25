John Vanek
Albertville
John Vanek, 84, passed away on July 7, 2023, at his home in Albertville, with family by his side.
John was born on September 20, 1938, in Danbury, Connecticut. He later moved to New Fairfield, Connecticut where he and his wife, Monya, raised their four children. In 1999 they retired and moved to Albertville, Alabama.
John graduated from Danbury High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and proudly served from 1956 to 1960. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force John went to work in the autobody industry.
Up until his passing John was a member and served as an Elder at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Gadsden. He was also a member of the TOPS organization in Gadsden.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Monya, as well as his sister, Anna Collier. He is survived by his four children, John (Linda) Vanek, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, Kelly Vanek-Wolanski, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, Kyle (Jennifer) Vanek, of New Milford, Connecticut, and Dwayne (Kelly) Vanek, of Coconut Creek, Florida; as well as grandchildren, Kristina (Jeff), Conor, Ryan, Ayden, Vanessa, Spencer, Reese, Brandon (Meagan), Craig, Jordan; and great grand-children, Madison, Benjamin and Sebastian. And last, but certainly not least, his cat, Buddy, who he loved the most.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to everyone at Shepherd’s Cove, as well as everyone who reached out during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville, Alabama.
Ralph Jackson Plemons, Jr.
Rockledge community
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ralph Jackson Plemons, Jr. (also known as Jackie, Jack, or R.J.) depending on what point in his life you met him, on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
We take solace in knowing that his illness and trials on earth are over and he is safe in the arms of Jesus.
Jack was born September 22, 1959, to parents Ralph and Annie Sue (Stewart) Plemons. He was welcomed by his older sister Deborah, who was always so very proud of him. His Sissy loved him dearly, proving this by the tireless care she provided over the past 8 months.
Jack was a lifelong resident of the Rockledge Community in Etowah County, AL. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a 1977 graduate of Sardis High School. After graduation, he attended Coosa Valley Tech School in Rome, GA where he trained to become a certified welder. Jack traveled the country working factory shutdowns before becoming a business owner.
As President of Rod Shop Performance Center, Inc. (formerly known as Sand Mountain Rod Shop), he traveled the street rod circuit, attending the NSRA and Goodguys events and selling the stainless steel mufflers and exhaust products manufactured by his company. He held a U S Patent for his muffler design and received the Patent of the Year Award issued by the U S Patent Service. He also became known throughout the state of Florida for his Airboat muffler design.
Jack’s lifelong sport of choice was drag racing, both on and off the track.
His was a member in good standing of Attalla Masonic Lodge #383.
Jack was known by many and recognized wherever he went. He had many friends and acquaintances from all walks of life. He never met a stranger.
Of all the jobs and titles he held and names he was called, the one that meant the most to him was “Mr. R.J.”, Bus Driver for Ivalee and the Etowah County School System. When he took the job in 2012, he hoped to have a positive impact on his students and riders. It turned out they impacted his life in a far greater way. He was so proud to see his kids grow and learn. The bonds formed with some of them will far outlast his life on earth and hopefully become his legacy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Jackson Plemons and Annie Sue (Stewart) Plemons.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his sister, Deborah Jenkins, niece, Amy M. Phillips and Heather A. (Micah) Fincher, great nieces, Anna Clare Phillips and Julia Catherine Phillips and longtime companion of over 40 years; Kathy Bowen.
We would also like to thank everyone, especially the staff of Hospice of Alabama, that supported all of us through this journey but one very special caregiver, LeeAnne Ledbetter. LeeAnne was with us from the week we brought him home until his passing and she is family forever.
His Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 until 11 before the service at the funeral Home. Chaplain Nelson and Butch Dixon will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Davenport, Brett Boggs, Shane Turner, Roger Lay, Greg Roberson and Tim Hudgins. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Knight and Micah Fincher.
In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to The Big Oak Ranch or St. Jude’s Hospital.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Willene “Bill” Williamson
Boaz
Mrs. Willene “Bill” Williamson, 94, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside service was on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. David Johnson and Bro. Randy Stephens officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Williamson is survived by sister, Flo Tidwell, of Boaz; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Deborah Adams
Horton
Deborah Adams, 73, of Horton, died July 21, 2023, at her home.
Services were July 23, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Terry Bentley and Barry Hallman officiating. Burial was in Douglas Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Gilbert Adams; sons, Ryan Adams (Amanda) and Gavin Adams (Miranda); sister, Melanie Tidwell (Scott); brother, Trent Eubanks (Kim); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Melba “Polly” Stone
Albertville
Melba “Polly” Stone, 89, of Albertville, died July 22, 2023, at her home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Walls officiating. Burial will follow in Corbinville Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Pat Whetham (Clarke); sons, David Stone (Charlene) and Eddie Stone; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
