Sandra Harris
Sardis City
Sandra Harris, 78, of Sardis passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Her funeral will be 3 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Sardis Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the church with Brother Mike Goforth officiating. The pallbearers will be Ty Harris, Colin Lafollette, Matt Hubbard, Drew Hubbard, Will Wright, Keith Wright, Dan Cofield and Mark Thomas. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Sandra Harris was the epitome of a Southern Lady. She grew up an Etowah Blue Devil cheerleader and met her devoted husband Woodrow Harris, forming the ultimate cheerleader/football player relationship and the two were married for 58 years. She later became a Sardis cheerleader sponsor and Lion supporter, raising her family in the Rockledge and Sardis Communities. There was nothing more important to Sandra than her family. She treated everyone like family and was always a hostess. The Harris home was always open to all. Early days were spent on a houseboat with frequent trips to Snake Island, transitioning to a motor home to travel to every University of Alabama game, entertaining everyone within walking distance, always making lasting friends along the way. If you ever left Sandra hungry, or in need, it was your fault because she was so generous and gracious with everything that she had and did.
Sandra was active in the state PTA and was always by her husband’s side through school board and political activities. She traveled the state as the representative for the Northeast Alabama Girl Scouts, supervising everything from campouts to cookie sales and still finding time to visit every bargain store along the way. After retiring and moving to Sardis, living right between her two children and four grandchildren, she continued to entertain and make everyone feel at home. On any given Sunday afternoon, there would be a crowd gathered under the trees in the Harris yard. Family and friends knew it was a standing date and there would be more than enough food and homemade ice cream. Sandra was always ready for a get together at a moment’s notice with matching paper products and food for a crowd.
Sandra never met a stranger and saw the best in everyone and everyone was welcomed into her life and home. She loved it all, from the beach to the snow, always ready with a homemade ice cream cool off or a scrape off the car hood to make a bite of snow cream for all. She always had a smile that lit up wherever she was.
According to her, her two children were her greatest accomplishment. She was so proud of them and was their biggest supporter in everything they did, from a doctorate at Auburn University to an education degree at The University of Alabama. As a result, her pride and joy became her four grandchildren and she continued her legacy of love and support for them, attending all sporting events including football, cheerleading, gymnastics and basketball.
Sandra lived her faith walking in the Light daily and showing God’s love and faith through her actions and daily life. She was a member of Rockledge Baptist Church and later at Sardis Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Woodrow Harris; daughter, Crystal Thomas (Mark); son; Ty Harris (Hope); brothers, Wendell Hubbard, Mike Hubbard; and sister, Page Wright (Keith); sister-in-law, Colleen Lafollette; and grandchildren, Bailey Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Faith Harris and Grace Harris.
Special thanks to Mark and Mary Blevins, Dr. Debora Reiland, Hospice of North Alabama, and many prayerful friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amazon Hope Mission, P.O. Box 1129, Boaz, Alabama 35956, www.amazonhope.org .
Danny Robert Smith
Albertville
Danny Robert Smith, 64, of Albertville, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Knott and Chris Kitchens officiating. Burial was in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jill Smith; sons, Danny (Jennifer) Smith, Josh (Alyssa) Smith; daughter, Brandy (Jesse) Washington; brother, Kenneth Smith; six grandchildren.
Peggy Davis Stewart Gregory
Albertville
Peggy Davis Stewart Gregory, 91, of Albertville, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Diversacare of Boaz
There will be a private family graveside service at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Gregory is survived by her daughters, Vicki Mann (Tommy), and Valerie Swords; brother, Larry Stewart; two grandsons; two great-grandsons; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Shirlene Berry
Boaz
Shirlene Berry, 76, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Fyffe.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Pierce, Jennifer Johnson, Kimberly Whitson (Vernon) and Christopher Johnson; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Tyrone Hibbard, Sheridan Hibbard, Jr., Gloria Kinsey and Glenda Spicer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles Edward Carnes
Boaz
Mr. Charles Edward Carnes, 72, of Lindo Drive, Boaz, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
A funeral service was Sunday, September 3, 2023, in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Jeri Manasco and Dewie Grimsley officiating. Interment followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Carnes is survived by his wife, Rejannia McCormick Carnes, of Boaz; daughter-in-law, Amber Whitmire Carnes, of Boaz; three granddaughters; sisters, Brenda Carnes Bagwell and Buford, and Cathy Carnes Dickerson and Frankie, all of Albertville; brother, Joey Carnes and Sheila, of Sardis; sister-in-law, Geraldine McCormick Gladden and Leon; and a host of nieces and nephew and their children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the building fund of the Crestview Church of Christ.
Lola Powell Johnson
Boaz
Mrs. Lola Powell Johnson, 85, of Boaz, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at her residence.
A funeral service was Saturday, September 2, 2023, in the McRae Chapel with interment to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, with Bro. Harold Brown officiating.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughters, Becky and Steve Carroll and Rhonda Johnson, all of Boaz; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Carl Stiefel
Boaz
Mr. Carl Stiefel, Jr, 79, of Boaz, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Stiefel is survived by his wife, Sandra Stiefel, of Boaz; son, Brian and Melodi Stiefel, of Kentucky; daughters, Laura McClure, Denise Lott and Rachael Millpaugh, all of Michigan; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles and Norma Stiefel, of Illinois.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Christian Appalachian Project. (christianapp.org.)
Patsy Cofield
Albertville
Patsy Cofield, 81, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her residence.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cofield is survived by her daughter, Lisa Brothers (David); son, Jeff Cofield (Tammy); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Chamblee.
Matthew Simon Thurmond
Boaz
Matthew Simon Thurmond, 28, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023.
A memorial service will be announced later. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Matthew is survived by his daughters, Charlie Kelly and Reagan Simon; parents, Scott Thurmond, Alfred Simon; brothers and sister, Chris Thurmond (Rachel), Justin Higgins (Nancy), Jessica Scott (Alan), Caitlin Thurmond (Alicia), and Madelyn Thurmond; and a host of nieces and neph-ews.
