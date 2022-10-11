Richard Glenn Chappell
Boaz
U. S. Navy Retired Lieutenant Commander Richard Glenn Chappell, 92, of Boaz, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Chappell; a daughter, Donna Chappell Houff (Dennis); son, Ron Chappell (Jean); stepchildren, Tim Gillespie (Melissa), Margo Gillespie, Daryl Ross (Cresap) and Shane Ross (Dawn); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
His funeral service was Monday, October 10, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Keith Dodd, Rev. Shannon Pullen and Rev. Shane Ross officiated the service.
Dianne Barnes
Fort Payne
Dianne Barnes, 72, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Etowah Memorial Chapel in Sardis. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Egypt Community. Rev. Gary Ray Ford officiated.
She is survived by her children, Bobbi (Eric) Malapanes, and Joe (TJ) Shoultz; three grandchildren; siblings, Jerry (Debby) Barnes, Kenny Barnes, Kathy (M.C.) Green, and Randy (Dianne) Barnes.
Gayle Elayne Smith
Gadsden
Gayle Elayne Smith, 74, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence
The family will have a service at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, David Smith (Holly), and Michael Smith (Kim); five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Bray (Steve).
George Mann
Altoona
George Mann, 72, of Altoona, died Oct. 9, 2022, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Union Grove Baptist Church #2 with Bros. Lynn Buckelew and Carlie Aldridge officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Mann; daughters, Sarah George (Michael), Kenna Spencer (Preston) and Melissa Brann (Chris); sisters, Sue Cowart, Ann Buckelew (Randy) and Jean Umphrey; brother, Donald Mann; and five grandchildren.
Hoyt Leon Headrick Jr.
Albertville
Hoyt Leon Headrick Jr., 83, of Albertville, died Oct. 8, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Headrick; and a sister, Mary Lou Brewster.
James D. Jenkins
Oneonta
James D. Jenkins, 75, of Oneonta, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at TLC Nursing Center.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Guntersville Lake, Sunset Drive Beach. Lemley Funeral Home of Oneonta assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Skye and Jonah Thompson, of Marietta, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea and Jake Harris, of Boaz; three grandchildren; and a brother, Norman Jenkins, of Guntersville.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Kidney Fund.
Jessie Kenneth “Tank” Cofield
Dawson
Jessie Kenneth “Tank” Cofield, 73, of Dawson, died Oct. 8, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service was Oct. 9, 2022, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Leonard officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Araceli De Verterbo Cofield; sons, Paul Kally Cofield and William Jessie Cofield; daughter-in-law, Alicia Cofield; brother, Billy Glen Cofield; sister-in-law, Connie Coefield; four stepchildren; five grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
Margaret Hudgins
Attalla
Margaret Hudgins, 74, of Attalla, died Oct. 9, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 13, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Blake Edmondson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty United Baptist Church Cemetery in Aroney. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Amanda Edmondson (Brad) and Farrah Ashley; brothers, Jimmy McCormick (Barbara), Nicky McCormick (Teresa) and Don McCormick; and five grandchildren.
Melinda “Mendy” Louise Brown
Guntersville
Melinda (Mendy) Louise Brown, 49, of Guntersville, passed away on October 8, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Thomas G. Brown; children, Malina (Austin) Gates, Bryce (Alexis) Wilson, Cassie (Danny) Parris, Chris (Christine) Brown, Nikki (Scott) McClain, and Matt (Sara) Brown; siblings, Don (Sandy) Ware, and Todd (Candise) Edgil; and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Marston B. Garrard
Boaz
Mr. Marston B. Garrard, 82, of Elder Street, Boaz, died on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Claborn officiating. Interment was in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Garrard is survived by his daughters, Donna and Jeff Campbell, of Boaz, and Dawn and Mark Greer, of Sardis; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Wilson, of Albertville.
Donna Lynne Johnson
Boaz
Miss Donna Lynne Johnson, 70, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Boaz.
Graveside services were on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Miss Johnson is survived by her mother, Charlotte Johnson, of Boaz; brother, Stephen Johnson, of Boaz; sisters, Debra Schlotzhauer, of South Carolina, and Deanne Pool, of Florida.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, AL 35951.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented