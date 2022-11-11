Andy Kerr Jr.
Crossville
Andy Kerr Jr., age 78 of Crossville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial was at the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Kevin Brooks officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Kerr; children, Angela Goza (Larry) and Michael Kerr (Marti); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marsha Simpson.
Kenneth E. Young
Albertville
Kenneth E. Young, 80, of Albertville, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Young; daughter, Denise Hastings (RC); sons, Kenneth Powell Young (Melonie) and Kelly Eugene Young (Donna); five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mabel Richey
Albertville
Mabel Richey, 93, of Albertville, died Nov. 10, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at First Methodist Church of Albertville with Bro, Mark Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include 11 nieces and nephews; and a host of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Joyce Ann Ogle
Boaz
Mrs. Joyce Ann Ogle, 75, of Whitesville Road, Boaz, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the White Oak Cemetery with Bro. Morris Stephens and Bro. Kevin Norton officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Ogle is survived by her husband, Steve Ogle, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Kimalla Ogle, of Pell City; daughters and sons-in-law, Alethea and Michael Warren, of Florida, and Alana and Tracy Norton, of Boaz; four grandchildren; and a sister, Bobbie Tankersley, of Birmingham.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to a charity of their choice.
Commented