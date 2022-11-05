Aaron Dennis Johnson
Boaz
Aaron Dennis Johnson, 66, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jason Hallmark will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his daughter, April (Jeff) Pruitt; step-daughters, Shannon (Britt) Randolph and Stephanie (David) Chambers; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Carey (Jeanette) Johnson; special sister-in-law, Pamela Johnson; half-sister, Candy (Brandon) Thigpen; half-brothers, Doug (Lynn) Johnson, Scott (Rhonda) Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
The family will receive potted plants, memorial blankets, keepsakes or Memorial donations can be made to Enhabit Hospice of Marshall County in his honor.
Beulah “Ruth” Mullican Moman
Ashford
Beulah “Ruth” Mullican Moman, 89, of Ashford, died Nov. 2, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jake Beaton will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 ot 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Entrekin, of Indian Springs, and Karen Beato (Todd), of Mobile; son, Phillip Moman (Denise), of Ashford; sister-in-law, Martha Mullican, of Arab; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy “Dot” Ann Whitt Thompson
Boaz
Dorothy “Dot” Ann Whitt Thompson, 90, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Happy Hill Cemetery. Josh Hibbs and Whitt Hibbs will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home before the service.
She is survived by her sons, Roger Hibbs, of Gadsden, Lee Hibbs, of Chelsea, and Whitt (Mitzi) Hibbs, of Boaz; step-sons, Tommy Thompson (Cathy), of Gadsden, John Thompson (Glenda), of Boaz, and Jimmy Thompson, of Boaz; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Nunn, of Center, Texas.
Jimmy T. Kennamer
Woodville
Jimmy T. Kennamer, 76, of Woodville, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
A celebration of life will be Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Kennamer Cove Trading Post, on Cathedral Caverns Highway in Woodville.
Survivors include his wife, Evie Duncan Kennamer; children, Jody Kennamer (Christa) and Stephanie Davis (Jerry); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joan Francis Dixon
Boaz
Joan Francis Dixon, 88, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at Venice, Fla., at a time to be announced later. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Linda Knauber (Russell), Jim Dixon (Monica), Joe Dixon and Ron Dixon (Eva); nine grandchildren; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Alice Puedelek.
Robert Miles “Kudo” Harris
Boaz
Robert Miles “Kudo” Harris, 32, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2022.
His funeral service was Friday, November 4, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Myrtle Tree Cemetery. Rev. Shane Ross officiated the service.
He is survived by his children, Kinzley and Jaxon Harris and Brandon Holder; fiancée, Angelica Jose, and her children, Natasha Simon and Noah Crumpler; step-mother, Deborah “Mama” Harris; sisters and brothers, Mindy Anthony (Dustin), Daniel Willard (Haley), Jennifer Reid (Seneca), Jody Hopper, Amanda Robinson, Kerri Harden (James) and Crystal Hollingworth (Donald); and a host of nieces and nephews.
