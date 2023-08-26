Charles “Chuck” Kilpatrick
Columbus, IN.
Charles “Chuck” Kilpatrick, 86, of Columbus, IN., died at 1:15 p.m. on August 21, 2023, at his home with his family.
Chuck was born March 1, 1937, in Boaz, Alabama, the son of Versie Kilpatrick and Lorene Edmonson Kilpatrick. He married Val Beach on May 20, 1977.
Survivors include sons, Andy (Shanda) Beach, of Nebraska, Indiana, Tony Beach, of Columbus, Indiana, Sky (Avarie) Kilpatrick, of Bloomington, Indiana; daughter, Kyan Kilpatrick, of Columbus, Indiana; and also a son, Curtis Kilpatrick; sisters, Janice Noles, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Martha Lester, of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Amber (Jed) Barton, Avery Kilpatrick, Ethan Kilpatrick, Vayda Keedy, and Quinn Kilpatrick; and three great-grandchildren.
Chuck was a member of the First Christian Church, and he was previously employed at Impact Forge, David R. Webb, and Columbus Regional Hospital.
Chuck was a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he worked security for Coach Bear Bryant. He was a John Wayne fan, enjoyed Western novels, and reading books by Louis L’Amour.
At the request of the family, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made through the funeral home to the Columbus Fellowship Club or the Monroe County Humane Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home.
John Eric Roper
Guntersville
John Eric Roper, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at home with his family by his side. He was born July 9, 1948, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and spent his High School years in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He joined the Navy immediately after High School and retired from the Navy Reserves as Aviation Ordinance Chief Petty Officer Squadron VP-94. He spent years in Rainsville, Alabama, where he was instrumental in establishing Central Church of Christ along with Roper Insurance Agency and Roper’s Hamburgers. After moving to Huntsville, Alabama in 1982, he received his Bachelor of Sciencein Computer Information Systems. He worked on US Military Ground Missile Defense Programs with CAS, Inc, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Boeing and recently retired from Davidson Technologies. He was an active member with the First Baptist Church, Guntersville, Alabama, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dee Singleton Roper, his daughter Stacy Perry (Greg), his son Eric Roper(Tracy), his bonus daughter Paige Singleton and bonus son Rick Singleton (Cristal). Eight grandchildren: Lindsey Curtis(Bryce), Haylee Singleton, Jordan Singleton, Addy Roper, Bryce Roper, Ashlyn Roper, Spencer Perry (Morgan) and Chase Perry. He had one great grandson: Jackson Roper Whitt. His loving sister; Jackie Rudolph and her children Lisa Smith (Eric), Mark Rudolph (Julie) and Judy Roper (mother of his children). He was preceded in death by his parents John and Madeline Stovall Roper, Ardmore, Tennessee. Many have known John Roper in a variety of different roles: daddy, husband, uncle, grandfather, brother and a great friend. The ones who called him Poppy and John-Boy experienced an unbreakable bond of love, honor, devotion and appreciate the significance he has had in their life. He loved life and his family. His smile and laughter could light up a room and make everyone feel like they were special to him…and they were. He loved hunting, fishing and cooking an enormous breakfast over the campfire. He had a love for old movies and the high standards the characters set for men and women. He loved his country, John Wayne and Alabama football. He could fix almost anything if he had a big enough roll of Duct Tape. If you were his friend yesterday, he would be your friend tomorrow. He never changed. John has spent his life in service to his God and his life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 27 at 1:30pm at the First Baptist Church, Guntersville, Alabama. Visitation will begin at noon. A military honor guard will conclude graveside services at 3 p.m. at Guntersville City Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Guntersville Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to the Gideons International or Shepard’s Cove Hospice. He is no longer physically here but he lives on in the heart of so many. Someday we will meet again and we will not be separated by time and place. But until that day we will find comfort in having him securely tucked away in our hearts.
Hannah Loren Roberts
New Hebron, Miss.
Hanna Loren Roberts, 25, of New Hebron, Miss., passed away Aug. 8, 2023.
She was the daughter of Kristina Wright Roberts and the late Gannon Roberts.
Hannah is survived by her son, Paxtyn Little; mother, Kristian Wright Roberts; sister, Anna Roberts; brother, Brennon Wright; grandmother, Charlotte Roberts; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Hannah was preceded in death by her father, Gannon Roberts; grandparents, Thomas Wayne and Mary Eidson Wright Roberts; and great-grandparents, Hugh and Parcline Eidson, of Alder Springs, and Harvey and Arela Wright, of Guntersville.
Charles “Butch” Franklin Ford III
Aug. 6, 1945-June 18, 2023
Jesus came to take Charles Franklin Ford III home I the afternoon of June 18, 2023. His wife and youngest daughter were by his side.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. Ford Jr., and his mother, Elsie A. Dozier.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Ford; his stepfather, Charles Lee Dozier; stepbrothers, Douglas Alan Dozier and Frank Lee Dozier; his sister, Carolyn Trudo; his children, Charles Franklin Ford IV, Eric Peyton Ford, Heather Lynn Ford and Stacie Nicole Walters; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A dedicated humanitarian, Mr. Ford helped people wherever he saw a need and also served as a first responded in search and rescue as well as fighting fires. Charles excelled professionally as a carpenter and operations manager. He enjoyed scuba diving, flying airplanes, cattle farming, culinary and industrial activities and anything with a motor. He always hit the ground running and didn’t burn any daylight.
A beloved husband, Charles was passionately devoted to his family and friends. He lived life well with integrity and love. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home at 6906 U.S. 431 in Albertville on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.
Marian Grace Norris
Marian Grace Norris, 90, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Bethany Cemetery with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Bowling; son-in-law, Danny Smith; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Roger McKinney
Boaz
Roger McKinney, 64, of Boaz, died Aug. 23, 2023, at Grandview Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Forrest home Cemetery in Boaz with Bro. Shannon Pullen officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a sister, Peggy Masters; one niece; and four nephews.
Rev. Charles Paul Watkins
Formerly of
Guntersville
Rev. Charles Paul Watkins, Sr, 88, of Piedmont and formerly of Guntersville, died Thursday August, 24 2023. Funeral arrangements will be Saturday August 26, 2023, with brother Philip Elliott officiating the service. Burial will follow at Painter Cemetery in Crossville. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service at 1 p.m.
Charles was ordained as a minister in 1967. From that point, he was pastor in several Baptist churches in Georgia and Alabama. The last 17 years he served as associate pastor and Senior adult pastor at First Baptist Church, Guntersville. He retired in August 2018. Charles truly had a love for Jesus and a servant’s heart.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Janelle Johnson Watkins; his parents, Paul and Vassie Watkins; and his brother, Carl Watkins.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Starling, Dothan, and Teri Watkins, Guntersville; a son, Charles Watkins, Jr. (Gina), Piedmont; brother, Cary D. Watkins, Dothan; six grandchildren, Drew Key (Kellie), Headland, Nathan Nailer (Ashley), Rainbow City, Drake Key (Su-zanne), Dothan, Denton Key, Nashville, Tn., Whitney Grimes (Tyler), Piedmont, and Morgan Pike (Hunter) Piedmont; and great-grandchildren, Brady Nailer, Kendall Nailer, Hattie Grace Grimes, Mary Calla Toulmin, Emilia Key, Riley Pike and Anderson Grimes.
The family will receive flowers or you can make donations to Children’s Hospital of Birmingham in his memory in honor of his great-granddaughter, Emilia Key. You can make those donations at secure.childrensal.org.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Amedysis Hospice for their loving care.
