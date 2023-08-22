Shirley Ann Taylor
April 4, 1952–August 6, 2023
On August 6, 2023, Shirley Ann Taylor passed from this life and it’s earthly dwelling, to her eternal home in heaven provided by the sacrificial death of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed surrounded by her family, and with a testimony of absolute confidence and trust in Jesus as her Savior and Lord. Her adoring husband, Steve was at her side.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Taylor of Boaz, and is survived by her father, Clarence I. Taylor of Boaz. She is also survived by Steven R. Taylor, her husband of 53 years, her daughter, Purity Noh, and her husband Talon of Atlanta, Georgia, her son, Rye Taylor of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and her daughter, McKelvey Steger and her husband Trent of Cape Girardeau. Two granddaughters, Raejan and Jadyn Noh of Atlanta, and two grandsons, Blaze and Teak Taylor of Cape Girardeau, all survive her.
In addition, she is survived by her sister, Susan (Wayne) Decker of Guntersville, Alabama, and her brother, Jimmy Taylor (Sandy) of Decatur, Alabama, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered as a woman who loved, shared, and solidified the life of her family, and as a global difference maker, having served as an intrepid international missionary in the Zambezi River Valley of Southern Africa, and as a deeply loved and faithful pastor’s wife and witness for Christ. In recent years, she was a professional photographer who excelled in bringing out the best in others.
A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, August 18, 2023, at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Albertville, Alabama, with a burial following immediately at the Mount Vernon Cemetery. A time for family visitation was scheduled at the McRae Funeral Home in Boaz, Alabama, on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Rock Cry Expeditions (our ongoing mission to the BaTonga People of the Zambezi River Valley) through First Southern Baptist Church, 1710 Maple Street, Pratt, Kansas 67124. Gifts may also be designated online, by going to the church website at fsbcpratt.com, or by going directly to rockcry.org.
Dillan Pierce
Guntersville
Dillan Pierce, 34, of Guntersville, passed away Friday, August 17, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services were Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Brashers Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Mike Williamson officiated.
Dillan is survived by his mother, Ann Moore; brother, Justin Pierce; sisters, Lena Parker and Bella Parker; grandfather, George Taylor; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joe Walden
Albertville
Joe Walden, 81, of Albertville, died Aug. 19, 2023, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Daniel Knight officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Walden; daughter, Mary Petty: son, Joe Walden III (Janet); sister, Dorothy Johnson; and five grandchildren.
Phyllis Foster
Horton
Phyllis Foster, 75, of Horton, died Aug. 18, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Harden officiating. Burial was in Nixon Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Foster; daughter, Rachel Foster; son, Christopher Foster (Samantha); sister, Anita Harden (Mike); sisters-in-law, Gwen Burke and Rose Mary Foster; brother, Mike Burke (Celisa); and three grandchildren.
H.V. McDowell
Boaz
Mr. H.V. McDowell, 88, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Cody Nugent officiating. Interment was in the Beulah Cemetery.
Mr. McDowell is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Steve and Karen McDowell, of Albertville, and H.V. McDowell, Jr. of Boaz; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Robert Wayne
“Bobby” Pullen
Boaz
Mr. Robert Wayne “Bobby” Pullen, 84, of Boaz, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services were Monday, August 21, 2023, at Pleasant Hill #1 Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Campbell and Bro. Kevin Brooks officiating. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Pullen is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Pullen, Chris and Carol Pullen, and Brian and Cindy Pullen, all of Boaz; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Manuel (Sarah) Peters, of Albertville; and sisters, Joan Kilpatrick and Peggy (Ray) Alexander, all of Boaz.
J. Dawn Brown Cook
Albertville
J. Dawn Brown Cook, 55, of Albertville, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service was Monday, August 21, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Cedar Hill Cemetery at Scottsboro. Rev. Donald Cotten officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Cook; mother, Louretta Phillips; stepfather, Danny Phillips; father, Jack Brown, Sr.; sister-in-law, Vanessa Brown; two nieces; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
———
Commented