Henry Grady Gorham Jr.
Fayetteville, Ga.
Henry Grady Gorham, Jr., 93, of Fayetteville, Georgia, went on to be with his Lord Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was born to Henry Grady Gorham, Sr. and Era Bishop Gorham in Albertville, Friday, May 23, 1930.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dotsy McGaha Gorham; his stepson, Johnny Efird; and grandchild, Paul Wilson. He is survived by his children; Danny Gorham, David (Kim) Gorham, Gilda Gorham Wilson, Tina (Eric) Smith, and Swanee (Greg) Owen; daughter-in-law, Fay Efird; grandchildren, Jody (Brook) Efird, Mason Gorham, Shannon (Shawn) Waldroup, and Lisa McNutt; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Waldroup, Nathan Waldroup, Jackson Waldroup, Gavin McNutt, Jacob Efird, and Justin Efird; and longtime companion who became a part of the family, Norma Mathis.
Henry lived in Fayetteville for 55 years and raised five children. He served in the Army National Guard before retiring from the Ford Motor Company after 36 years. Henry worked multiple jobs at the same time to make sure that his family was well taken care of. Henry was a Christian and of the Lutheran Faith.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 2, 2023, at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Henry’s name to a charity of your choice.
George W. Gilbreath
January 26, 1942 – June 9, 2023
George Wesley Gilbreath, 81, of Crossville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville after a brief illness.
George was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rita Strickland Gilbreath; parents, Marcus Lee (M.L.) and Nellie Jo Perry Gilbreath; sister, Lynn Gilbreath Bornemann; mother-in-law, Beatrice Strickland Bruce; brothers-in-law, Joe Hawkins and Bobby Jim Strickland.
He is survived by his daughters, Maggie Suzanne Smith (Kenneth), Nancy DeShazo (Jason), and Marsha Gilbreath; grandchildren, Ben Word (Alison), Jesse Watson (Cynthia), Wesley Watson, Will Watson, Julio Watson (Millie), Devin Watson, Shakira Watson, Raven Watson, Katelynn Watson, Joanna DeShazo, Rachel DeShazo, Christopher Smith (Courtney), Eden Hairston (Colton), Marcos Vega, and Judith Baratz (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Oliver Word, Therin Word, Walker Smith, Marleigh Smith, Paxton Smith, and Mila Baratz; siblings, Barry Gilbreath (Judy), Jane Gilbreath Knight (Jerry); brother-in-law, Len Bornemann; sister-in-law, Linda Hawkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
George was raised in Crossville and a member of the Crossville Class of 1960. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 until 1966 and married Rita upon returning home from service. He was employed by Siemens-Allis in Gadsden for 18 years, followed by 10 years with the USDA. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed raising cattle, baling hay, and helping with his parents’ huge garden. George supported his girls’ activities and enjoyed volunteering with the Crossville Band Boosters. He was an excellent caregiver to his parents and Rita at the end of their lives, where he demonstrated daily what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Mt. Flat Baptist Church in Crossville. He was buried in the Crossville Community Church Cemetery. The service was officiated by Brother Joe Davis, and his grandsons served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Johnny Robert McCurdy
Guntersville
Johnny Robert McCurdy, 79, of Guntersville, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Services will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial in Brookwood Cemetery.
Connie Smith
Huntsville
Connie Smith, 67, of Huntsville, died June 9, 2023, at Hospice Family Care.
Graveside services will be Monday, June 19, 2023, at Brookwood Cemetery with Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty (Thomas) Miller and Margaret Hoffman.
David Byrd
Altoona
David Byrd, 59, of Altoona, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence.
He is survived by his son, Steve Byrd; three grandchildren; and mother, Bobbie Stone.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Elaine Casey
Albertville
Elaine Casey, 66, of Albertville, died June 8, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service were Monday, June 12, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Satterfield officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Sardis City.
Survivors include her husband, Wilbur Casey; daughters, Treavia Navarro Spoon and Samantha Simmons (Stephen); sisters, Jean McKinney and Lisa Nystedt (Ronald); four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Marino A. Denza
Guntersville
Marino A. Denza, 94, of Guntersville, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home.
No formal services are planned. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his son, Kenneth (Barbara) Denza, of Albertville; a daughter, Deborah (Steve) Toomey, of Connecticut; three grandchildren, Gary Clinton Jr., Tiffany Jackson and Christian Jackson; and special friends, Pat and Sharon Lake, of Horton.
He was preceded in death by his wife; an infant daughter, Carol; his parents; and his siblings.
Marino spent his career driving for Kelley Transit Buses, Aero Tour Bus and Ellis Motor Lines, all of Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Mary Louise Fountaine
Albertville
Mary Louise Fountaine, 91, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Cloverdale Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Belchers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
Mrs. Fountaine is survived by her daughter, Lynda G. Gibbs; sons, Mancel “Buddy” Fountaine, and Daniel David “Toby” Fountaine; 15 grandchildren; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Tressie Guest.
Vivian Rosson Bachelor
Boaz
Vivian Rosson Bachelor, 80, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at Diversacare Boaz
Her funeral service was Monday, June 12, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Noble Hill Cemetery and the Rev. Alan Hallmark and Rev. Jimmy Umphrey officiating.
Mrs. Bachelor is survived by her son, Jeff Bachelor; daughter; Laree Cline (Junior); three grand-children; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lamar Rosson (Jayne).
Larry Roger Blackmon
Boaz
Larry Roger Blackmon, 76, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence.
His funeral service was Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated.
Mr. Blackmon is survived by his wife, Laura Blackmon; children, Jessie (Joey) Taylor, Tangela (Sammy) Fox, Christy (Rodney) Busha, Kaye (Eddie) Murphy, and Larry (Jill) Blackmon II; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rodney (Jackie) Blackmon, and Rooney (Sheila) Blackmon; sisters; Peggy Bowen, Jane Hallmark, and Angela Blackmon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Janice Scott Brooks
Boaz
Mrs. Janice Scott Brooks, 72, of Summerville Road, Boaz, died on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mark Scott and Bro. Justin Childers officiating. Interment was in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by her husband, Larry Brooks, of Boaz; son, Shane (Trisha) Brooks, of Boaz; daughters, Amanda (Carlo) Wills and Jana Walker, all of Albertville; five granddaughters, two great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Scott, of Boaz; and sister, Shelia Spurling, of Albertville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Robert Earl “Bob” Chappell
Waycross, Ga.
Robert Earl “Bob” Chappell died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Hospice House Satilla in Waycross after a brief illness.
He was born in 1937 in Marshall County Alabama. He grew up in a loving home with his parents, LouElla and Albert; and sisters, Gwen, Wanda and Donna. He spent his childhood working on the farm and fishing in Lake Guntersville. After serving in the Army and a stint at community college, he moved to the Atlanta area where he married Dorothy “Dot” Golden on July 3, 1963, and raised stepchildren, Debbie and Tim. He retired from Solvay Pharmaceuticals in 1999 and continued to live in Riverdale, Georgia until coming to live with Debbie and her husband in Waycross four years ago.
Robert Earl was a life-long Crimson Tide fan and an Atlanta Braves fan from the time they moved to Atlanta. He was at the stadium when Hank Aaron broke the homerun record and for the 95 World Series win. He watched every game on TV during their 2021 World Championship season.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and LouElla; his wife, Dorothy; his stepson, Andrew “Andy” Gibbs; and his sisters, Gwen Crews, Wanda Kell and Donna Stewart.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Deborah Deniece Golden Carter and her husband Allen, of Waycross; stepson, Timothy Powell Golden, of Denton, Texas; and several nieces and nephews, to whom he was “Uncle Buddy.”
Memorialization is by cremation.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com
Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mike Satterfield
Fyffe
Mike Satterfield, 66, of Fyffe, died June 11, 2023, at Grandview Hospital.
Services will be Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jed Richey officiating. Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, June 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until the service time.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Satterfield; daughters, Marie (Shane) Whitten and Brandi (Dal-las) Burt; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Kathy Morgan; and a host of nieces and nephews, and a great-nephew.
Hetty Jean Fant
Albertville
Hetty Jean Fant, 89, of Albertville, died Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Junior Plunkett officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Paula Wallace; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Frances Conquest.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented