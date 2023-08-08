Denny Kelly
With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of a truly extraordinary man, Denny Kelly, who departed this world at the age of 83 on August 5th, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and unwavering kindness that will forever resonate in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him.
Born November 16, 1939 in the community of Skirum, Alabama in DeKalb County, Denny was known to his loved ones as a caring and devoted husband of 60 years, a nurturing father, and a doting grandfather. He exemplified the very essence of family values. His marriage to his beloved wife, Arlene, was a source of inspiration to all who knew them. Their enduring partnership was a testament to the power of love, respect, and unwavering companionship, serving as a guiding light for those seeking a blueprint for an enduring marriage.
As a father, Denny was a steady and supportive presence, always there to offer guidance, encouragement, and a listening ear. His children were his pride and joy, and he instilled in them the values of compassion, honesty, and hard work that he embodied throughout his own life journey. He cheered them on from the sidelines of sports fields, celebrated their achievements with unwavering pride, and stood by them through every challenge and triumph.
Denny’s role as a grandfather brought out a new depth of warmth and tenderness in him. His eyes would light up in the company of his grandchildren and he took immense delight in sharing stories, laughter, and life lessons with them. His legacy of love will undoubtedly continue to shape the lives of these souls as they carry his spirit forward.
Beyond his familial role, Denny was an integral part of his community, a true pillar of support and a source of strength for those around him. Whether it was his willingness to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need or his dedication to community improvement, his impact reached far and wide. His warm smile, genuine interest in others, and innate ability to make everyone feel valued left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who crossed his path. With over five decades spent in the banking business, he not only helped manage finances but also acted as a trusted confidant to many, providing guidance and support during both prosperous and challenging times. His charisma and approachability made him a natural leader, allowing him to connect with people from all walks of life.
Denny also proudly served his country four years in the United States Army. Through the trials and triumphs of military life, Denny stood resolute, embodying the values of honor, integrity, and dedication that define our armed forces.
In addition to his professional pursuits, Denny was an enthusiastic youth coach, dedicating countless hours to mentoring and shaping the lives of young athletes. His passion for teaching extended beyond the playing field, as he imparted valuable life lessons, teaching the importance of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.
Denny’s love for the outdoors and relationships was evident in his passions for golfing and fishing. He approached these activities with the same enthusiasm that he approached life—with a sense of camaraderie and joy. Whether on the golf course or casting a line, Denny found solace in nature’s beauty and the simple pleasures it offered as well as time invested in his relationships with those friends.
Denny may have left this world, but his memory lives on in the countless lives he touched. His legacy of love, kindness, and devotion will continue to inspire us all to strive for the best version of ourselves. Let us remember him not with tears of sorrow, but with smiles of gratitude for the privilege of having known such an exceptional soul.
A celebration of Denny’s life will be held at Lester Memorial Methodist Church in Oneonta, Alabama on Tuesday August 8th at 11:00AM. Visitation will be held prior to that beginning at 9AM in the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Blount County Children’s Center, a cause that was dear to his heart. The family would also like to encourage Denny’s friends to perform an act of kindness in his honor…do what Denny would do.
He is preceded in death by wife Arlene Szcerbik Kelly; parents David Y. and Grace Croft Kelly; brother Billy Kelly and sister Virginia W. Kelly. He is survived by sons David Kelly (Tami), Danny Kelly (Sherry), and Keith Kelly (Jennifer); grandchildren Kyle, Dustin (Maddie), Reece, Jordan, Andrew (Savannah), Parker and Caroline; as well as Yecenia Vasquez who, through love and dedication, provided unwavering support, compassion, and companionship throughout Denny’s journey.
As we bid farewell to a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and community member, let us hold onto the precious memories and lessons he left behind. May his soul find eternal peace, and may we honor his memory by carrying forward his legacy of love and compassion in our own lives.
Alice Alsobrook Strange
Albertville
Alice Alsobrook Strange, 71, of Albertville, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Alice was a kind hearted free spirit who loved nature and dancing. She was peaceful and lighthearted, always making people smile and feel at ease. She was a caring and devoted mother, her daughter Katie was the light of her life. She was always an animal lover, she cared for many dogs and other animals over the course of her life. Alice was a good friend to many and never met a stranger.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service. Rev. Ricky Smith will officiate the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Strange; sisters and brothers, Eileen Alsobrook (Jim Skinner), Alan Alsobrook (Anne) and Andy Alsobrook (Suzan); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Annie Alsobrook; and her brother, Lincoln Blakely.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mountain Valley Arts Council and Second Chance Animal Shelter.
William Glenn “Cotton” Battles
Gallant
William Glenn “Cotton” Battles, 83, of Gallant, died Aug. 6, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his sisters, Maurine Battles, Brenda Estes, Novice Taylor (Arlin); and his brother, Edward Battles. He is also survived by his wife, Brenda, sons Darrin (Shanna) and Keith (Miranda), along with grandchildren.
Graveside services were at Gallant First Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Deborah “Debbie” Holmes
Albertville
Deborah “Debbie” Holmes, 69, of Albertville, died Aug. 3, 2023, at her home.
A memorial service was Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Rickey Bell and Brock McCullars officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Holmes; daughters, Julie Roby (Shane), Carlie Gaskins (Luke) and Lynsie Holmes (Dakota Lang); sisters, Sue Wilkerson (Eddie), Donna Dean (Gary) and Tammy Hix (Brad); special sister, Cathy McCreless (Susan); and four grandchildren.
Gloria Shaw
Boaz
Gloria Shaw, 80, of Boaz, died Aug. 4, 2023, at her home.
No formal services are planned.
Survivors include her husband, James Alfred Shaw; son, James Damon Shaw (Anne); brother Larry Elliott (Michelle); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Jerry G. Mullinax
Guntersville
Jerry G. Mullinax, 80, of Guntersville, died Aug. 4, 2023, at his home.
Service were Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Reggie Burns officiating. Burial was in Myrtletree Baptist Church Cemetery on McVille Road.
Survivors include daughters, Janice Ann Mullinax and Marketta Cagle (Randall); son, James Mullinax (Tamey); sisters, Virginia Staton, Carolyn Howell, Wanda Helton and Patricia Duke (David); and nine grandchildren.
Dana Sadlo
Boaz
Miss Dana Sadlo, 45, of Boaz, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Grandview Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson and Bro. Jason King officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethsaida Cemetery.
Miss Sadlo is survived by her parents, Edith and John David Nelson, of Boaz, and Michael and Cheryl Sadlo, of Birmingham; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tracy Sadlo Siska and Charlie, of Michigan, and Shea Nelson Burke and Lee, of Wyoming; stepbrothers, Todd and Kylie Reid, Jason and Mary Reid and Darren and Katherine Reid; a niece and two nephews; aunts and uncles, Paul and Donna Johnson, Rebecca Johnson, Marshall “Mac” and Karen Nelson, Tara Collins, Dan and Teresa Nelson, Mark and Kathy Nelson, and Robbie and David Tarvin; special great-aunt and uncle, Junior and Joann Johnson; and host of cousins.
Bobby Hugh Doyle
Boaz
Mr. Bobby Hugh Doyle, 82, of Boaz, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A graveside service was Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Gilliam Springs Cemetery, Arab, with Bro. Tony Holcomb and Bro. John Burns officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Doyle is survived by his wife, Carolyn Doyle, of Boaz; son, Michael and Erika Doyle, of Albertville; daughter, Darlene and Patrick Smedley, of Boaz; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Beulah Baptist Church, 1991 Beulah Road, Boaz, AL 35957.
Timmy L. Sims
Guntersville
Timmy L. Sims, 59, of Guntersville, died August 5, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Sims officiating. Burial will follow in the Arab City Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughter, Hollie Sims; son, Clay Sims; and sisters, Nancy Hyde and Lynn Day.
Jeremy Wade Taylor
Albertville
Jeremy Wade Taylor, 42, of Albertville, passed away at his residence.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Josh Brogdon officiating. Visitation will be 3 until 4 p.m. before the service.
Jeremy is survived by his son, Landon Isac Taylor; daughter, Willow Addison Taylor; mother, Kay Crowe; sisters, Christy Hill, and Misty Brogdon (Josh); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents; J.T. and Ruby Yates.
Edna Harris
Albertville
Edna Harris, 85, of Albertville, died August 4, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Pierson officiating. Burial will follow in Martling Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Suzette Foster and Sylinda Ramirez (Martin); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
