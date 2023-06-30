Ernest Buel Peppers
Boaz
Mr. Ernest Buel Peppers, 94, of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Funeral services were Friday, June 30, 2023, from the Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Boaz (Smith’s Institute). Burial was in Liberty Hill Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
He is survived by his daughter, Shirley (Chuck) Conrad; sisters, Florence Pinkerton, Annie Guest, and Betty Fuller; 10 grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Cleta Richey
Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Cleta Richey, 87, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died June 22, 2023, at Allbridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.
Private graveside services were Friday, June 20, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Kathy Fiorini (Michael) and Cynthia Richey; brother, John (JC) Garrison; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pearl Rowan
Altoona
Mrs. Pearl Rowan, 84, of Altoona, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her residence.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kerry Bryant officiating with eulogies provided by Kevin Rowan by Savanna Striplin. Interment followed in the Forrest Home Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday evening, June 27, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rowan was born in Alabama on May 2, 1939, to Thomas Ellis and Pluma Francis Hedgepeth Parrish. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Rowan is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Regie and Teresa Rowan and Patrick and Phylis Rowan, all of Altoona; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Ray Taylor, of Gadsden; grandchildren, Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Joseph Striplin, Savanna Striplin, Brandon Taylor, Bethany Tyree, Lindsey Rowan, and Dakota Vaughn; and 18 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Tina Langley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Pluma Parrish; her husband, Wayne Rowan; brother and sister-in-law, Dewey Parrish (Mildred); and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce McDowell (Robert).
Pallbearers were Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Dakota Vaughn, Ricky McDowell, Ben Striplin, Jake King, Sanford King, and Travis Vaughn.
The family extends a special thank you to Fallon Slaughter and Adoration Hospice.
Mary Johnson
Gadsden
Mrs. Mary Johnson, 97, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at her residence.
Her funeral service will be noon Monday, July 3, 2023, at Village Chapel Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forrest Cemetery. Rev. Billy Floyd will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Martha Johnson Stewart and Libby Belyeu; one grandson; a sister, Redith Roden; brother, Rev. Wayne Roden (Sue); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gayla Trussell Murdock
Boaz
Mrs. Gayla Trussell Murdock, 85 of Boaz, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Jim Murdock officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Murdock is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joe Murdock, of Roswell, Georgia, John and Margaret Murdock, of Tuscaloosa, and Jim and Sherri Murdock, of Birmingham; a sister and brother-in-law, Fay and Larry Parker, of Birmingham; and six grandchildren.
Commented