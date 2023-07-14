Woodrow Comer “W.C.” Hall
Arab
Woodrow Comer “W. C.” Hall, Jr., age 87 of Arab formerly of Boaz passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at Crestwood Hospital.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth officiated the service. Pallbearers were Paul Brown, Christopher Hall, Robert Brown, Tyler Franklin, Mark Talton and Larry Hartley. The family received friends from noon until 2 before the service.
Mr. Hall is survived by his son, Scott Hall (Melissa); daughter, Laura Brown (Paul); grandchildren, Christopher Hall, Robert Brown (Haven) and Anna Brown (Hajer); great-grandson, Emmett Daniel Brown; sister, Janet Isom; brother, James Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Linda Hall; and his parents, Woodrow C. Hall, Sr. and Jewel Holmes.
Mr. Hall was retired from 22 years in the U. S. Army and he also served on the Water Board in Mountainboro and was also the Mayor of Mountainboro.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Ben L. Edmondson
Boaz
Mr. Ben L. Edmondson, 89, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Barfield Health Care.
The funeral service was Friday, July 14, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Interment was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Mr. Edmondson was born in DeKalb County, Alabama, on December 31, 1933, to Omer and Olivia Bowen Edmondson. He was a retired Baptist Minister.
Mr. Edmondson is survived by his daughters, Theresa Haegele and David, of Guntersville, and Cindy Claburn and Bernie, of Boaz; grandchildren, Meredith Brown, Tyler May and Samantha, Eric Claburn, Brent Claburn and Hollie, and Jamey Claburn and Krystal; and great-grandchildren, Avery Brown, Kinley Brown and Jordan May, He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Olivia Edmondson; wife, Geraldine Edmondson; great-grandson, Grant Brown; brothers, Tommy Edmondson, Durwood Edmondson, Cecil Edmondson, and Willard Edmondson; and sister, Kathryn Freeman.
Pallbearers were David Haegele, Bernie Claburn, Tyler May, Eric Claburn, Brent Claburn, and Tim Whitt.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Gerald T. Noel
Boaz
Gerald T. Noel, 84, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service was Friday, July 14, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Bro. Jon Henderson officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Noel; daughters, Dawn Compton and Jeri Long; daughter-in-law, Regan Noel; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Noel Foster; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Janice Davenport
Albertville
Janice Davenport, 47, of Albertville, died July 9, 2023, at UAB Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Spruill officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville.
Survivors include her husband, Evan Davenport; daughters, Jenna Myrick (Beau), Brooke Taylor (Zackery), Kayla Kean and Laci Davenport; parents, Bill and Dorothy Randall; special sister, Kimmi Campagna; brothers, Kenny Randall (Brandi) and Billy Randall (Emily); and three grandchildren.
Pamela Nell Rosson
Boaz
Pamela Nell Rosson, 67, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at UAB Hospital.
Her funeral service was Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Solitude Cemetery. Pastor Andrew Gregg officiated the service.
She is survived by her mother, Georgia Rosson; and son, Adam Rosson.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented