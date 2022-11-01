Betty Jean Martin
Horton
Mrs. Betty Jean Martin, also known as “Old Grandma Aunt Betty,” 61, of Horton and formerly of Rainsville, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Wilbanks and Bro. Ricky Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her brothers, Bobby Glen Waters (Chrystal) and David Waters (Pam); sisters, Debra (James) Abernathy, Lisa (Roby), Sandra (David) Rothe, and Regina (Smith); special friends, Jerry, Kenneth, Linda, and Rita; nieces and nephews, Eric (Savannah), Laurissa (Brent), Bridgette, Ronnie Lee (Lacy), Patricia (Phillip), Joseph, Brock, Brittany (OJ), Kristie, Carson, Jessie, David Andrew, Jamie, and Keshia; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; and special nieces and nephews, Aaliyah, Addison, Logan, Landon, Jacob, and Noah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Martin; father, Cleveland Waters; mother, Wilma Rhoades (Joe); and niece, Jody Leann Daugette.
Norma Anna Gowens
Gadsden
Norma Anna Gowens, 87, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Coosa Valley Healthcare.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Smith; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Gowens; one niece; and one nephew.
A private family service will be planned at a later time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rebecca Murray
Boaz
Rebecca Murray, 44, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her residence.
Her funeral service will be Friday, November 5, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Tim Tarvin will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 2:30 until 4 p.m. before the service.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Donald Murray; daughters, Haley Murray and Madison Burns (Dalton); son, Noah Murray; five grandchildren; mother, Catherine Chaney; brother, Ronnie Chaney; sisters, Tyra Tarvin (Tim) and Regina Sullens (Chris); and several nieces and nephews.
Alvin Joe Johnson
Boaz
Mr. Alvin Joe Johnson, 85, of County Road 479, Boaz, died on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Darrell Huff officiating. Interment will follow in the Lathamville Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday November 2, 2022, from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Johnson is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Billy F. Smith
Crossville
Mr. Billy F. Smith, 75, of County Road 37, Crossville, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Providence The Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Rickie Williams and Bro. Tim Harper officiating. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Janice Plunkett Smith, of Crossville; daughters and sons-in-law: Frankie & David Kelley, of Winterboro, Genevieve and Chris Pointer, of Boaz, and Joy and Anthony Potter, of Crossville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond and Terrie Smith, of Boaz, George and Rita Smith, of Alexandria, and Charles Terry and Kim Smith, of Albertville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Phillip Brown
Guntersville
Phillip Brown, 44, of Guntersville, died Oct. 25, 2022, at his home.
Services were Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Craig Vaughn officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura Holloway; sons, Jathan Brown and Christian Holloway (Maddie); parents, Gwen Walker (Terry); sisters, Candie Dewitt (Tomas), Jennifer Brown and Lynn Walker; brothers, Nate Maddox, Nick Dacy, Adam Young and Anthony Centers; and a granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Elton Brown; grandparents, Ernest and Helen Sisco, and Robert and Winona Brown.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented