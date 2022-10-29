Linda Sharp
Albertville
Linda Sharp, 78, of Albertville, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Umphrey officiated. Interment followed at White Oak. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. before the service.
Survivors include sons, Steve Lancaster (Emily) and Jason Lancaster; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brothers, Rickey Davis and Carson Davis (Linda May).
Phillip Brown
Guntersville
Phillip Brown, 44, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his residence.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Bro. Craig Vaughn officiated. Interment followed at Pleasant Grove. Visitation was from 2-3 p.m. before the service.
Survivors include daughter, Laura Holoway; sons, Jathan Brown and Christian Holloway (Maddie); one grandchild; parents, Gwen Walker and Terry; sisters, Candie Dewitt (Tomas), Jennifer Brown and Lynn Walker; and brothers by choice, Nate Maddox, Nick Dacy, Adam Young and Anthony Centers.
Sarah York
Albertville
Sarah York, 81, of Albertville, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Bro. Mike Johnson officiated. Interment followed at Mt. High United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. before the service.
Survivors include daughter, Teresa Hester Lien; two grandchildren; sisters, Betty Hood Roden and Kathy Hood Epps; brother, Phillip Hood; and special friend Judy Henley Buchannan.
Shirley A. Keener
Albertville
Shirley A. Keener, 66, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Survivors include daughters, Kathleen Gibbs (Michael) and Kristine Wright (Troy Strunk); son, Kenny Wright; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Tish McKinney, Mary Bryant and Andrea West; and brothers, Don Beauchamp, Jeff Bryant and Carl Beauchamp.
There will be no funeral service. The family has chosen cremation.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Doyle Martin
Boaz
Doyle Martin, 95, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Crossville Health Care.
Mr. Martin was an honorably discharged Veteran with six years of service.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Stan Hammonds will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Austin Martin, Donald Fortenberry, Ashley Brown and Jacob Brown.
He is survived by his children, Mike Martin, Jim Martin (Tammie) and Sharon Mathews (Henry); 11 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren and sister; Sybil Hammonds.
He is preceded in death by his son, Johnny Martin; parents, William and Dovie Martin; brother, James Martin; and sister.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge.
