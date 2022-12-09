Esco Ann Sessions
Boaz
Esco Ann Sessions, 71, of Boaz, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Johnson and Tim Johnson (Donna); stepdaughter, Kristie Maddux; grandsons, Ben, Trevor and Kody Johnson, all of Boaz; sister, Janice Holliday (Travis), of Crossville, and brother, Roger Hughes (Charlotte), of Opelika.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Flora Hughes, and her sister, Linda Brown.
There will be a memorial service planned at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Claude Simpson
Boaz
Mr. Claude Simpson, 78, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at McRae Funeral Chapel with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The visitation will be Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Simpson was born in Alabama on July 24, 1944, to Silvie and Eula Godfrey Simpson. He retired from the auto industry.
Mr. Simpson is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tashia and Shane Phillips, of Albertville, and Paige Smith; sons, Stacey Smith and Theron Drake; grandchildren, Madyson Katie-Gale Phillips, Beaux Kayson Phillips and Kristin Holdbrooks; and sisters, Melba Costner and Nelline Sawyer, all of Bessemer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Silvie and Eula Simpson; wife, Gale Simpson; sons, Shannon Claude Simpson and Wayne Simpson; brothers, O.B. Simpson, Roger Simpson, Joe Simpson and Delon Wayne Simpson; and sisters, Mildred Pack, Iva Lee Slaton, and Susan Kimble.
Benny Boland
Boaz
Benny Boland, 61, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022.
He is survived by his daughter, Haleigh Hughes (Chris); one granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; father, Carlee Boland; brothers and sisters, Kenny Boland (Cindy), Melissa Knight (Rodney), Angela Reeves (James) and Roger Boland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Cindy Windsor
Albertville
Cindy Windsor, 64, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Martling Cemetery. Bro. Mark Mayo officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Perry Windsor; sister, Henrietta Windsor (Johnny); and a niece.
Ellen Willmore
Albertville
Ellen Willmore, 88, of Albertville, died December 5, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Huntsville.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Randy Evers and Gene Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Willmore.
Gary Dean
Albertville
Gary Dean, 71, of Albertville, died December 6, 2022, at Birmingham’s VA Medical Center.
Services were Friday, December 9, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Darrin Mayfield officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, LeiAnna Dean; son, Jason Dean (Amanda); brothers, James Taylor (Electa), Benny Dean, Tony Taylor and Jerome Dean (Kristin); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mary Fay Helton Elkins
Boaz
Mary Fay Helton Elkins, 70, of Boaz, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at RMC Hospital Anniston.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hudson-Fox Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Joe Wade and Rev. Ricky Smith will be officiating.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her daughter, Tammy Elkins Scott; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
Ann Loree Jarvis
Guntersville
Ann Loree Jarvis, 68, of Guntersville, died Monday, December 5, 2022.
A celebration of life was Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Nixon Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Klug and Debbie Goble (Tony); brother, James McKinney; daughters, Katrina Collier (Ban), Amy Williamson, and Kim Martin (James); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Mark Crane
Geraldine
Mr. Mark Crane, 64, of Alabama Highway 227, Geraldine, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Crane is survived by his father, Austin Lee Crane, of Geraldine; and brothers, Richard Lee Crane, of Gadsden, and Steve Crane, of Geraldine.
Rocky Lynn King
Boaz
Rocky Lynn King, 69, of Boaz, passed away on December 6, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Hospital where he was surrounded by his loving family.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Amelia; daughter, Brandy Lynn Lindsey (Dewayne); one granddaughter; two grandsons; a brother, Rickey King (Genice); two sisters, Karen Weaver and Pam Rupeter (Bill); sisters-in-law, Teresa Brothers (Johnny) and Julie Barnes (Eddie); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services were Friday at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Rev. Phillip Elliott officiating. Burial was in Oakhill Cemetery in Attalla. Memorial donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented