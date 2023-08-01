Jaxon John Wade Babbino
Jaxon John Wade Babbino, 2, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at noon Friday, August 4, 2023, at Compassion City Church. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jon Henderson will officiate his service. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the church before the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jason is survived by his mother, Gloria Babbino; sister, Alaya Lavoie; grandparents, John and Melissa Babbino; great-grandparents, Lucy Babbino (Stephen), and Robin and Michael Mosley; uncles, Landon and Logan Babbino; and a host of extended family and friends.
Jacqueline Terwilliger
Horton
Jacqueline Terwilliger, 58, of Horton, died July 27, 2023, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughters, Asley Dallinger, Jacklyn Stolp, Joey Vison, Falon DeBord and Jessie Galindo; stepdaughters, Gwen Neeley, Darlean Jones, Beth Terwilliger James and Elodie McPeek; sister, Star Walters; brother, Shawn Dunn; and several grandchildren.
Ronnie Ward
Boaz
Ronnie Ward, 75, of Boaz, died July 31, 2023, at his mother’s old residence.
Services will be at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Todd Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery of the Mayo Community.
Survivors include his son, Ronnie Ward (Kristen); sister, Rhonda White (Billy); brother, Dayl Ward (Kathy); and one grandchild.
Robert Works
Duck Springs
Robert Works, 81 of Duck Springs, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023.
He is survived by his children, Mark Works, Tina (Rickey) Ramey and Chris Works; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edgar (Pat) Works, Phyllis (Leon) Hunter and Arlan Works.
His funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Maryville FCM Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. before the service. Rev. Mike Gaskin and Rev. Blake Lightsey will be officiating.
Martha Faye Tucker Beam
Albertville
Mrs. Martha Faye Tucker Beam transitioned peacefully from earth to her heavenly home on July 24, 2023. She was 81. Family members were there as she left to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and those who were waiting for her arrival, especially her beloved husband, Jerry Beam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mable Tucker; and brothers Billy Tucker, Dale Tucker, and Floyd Tucker. She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Simpson and Lou Ann Tucker. She is also survived by her daughters, Kathy (Greg) Henderson and Karen (Joey) Cannady; grandchildren, Zac Cannady, Cassie (Kadin) Dick, Gabe (Hannah) Henderson and Alex Henderson (Lyndesy); and great-grandchildren, Kinlie Jo and Dawson Dick, Gamble and Georgia Henderson.
She will be remembered for her loving ways, sweet smile, and the quiet and gentle spirit she exhibited in service to God and her family.
A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel in Boaz, Alabama at 2 p.m. The family received friends from noon until service time at the funeral home. Pastor Joey Cannady and Greg Henderson officiated the service. Interment was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all of her compassionate caregivers at Barfield Nursing Home, Sherry Bailey, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Taye Langley, Dewanna Curl, and special niece, Vanessa Kirby.
The family request no flowers but suggests gifts in memory of Mrs. Beam to
“The Maker’s Child Playground” C/O Albertville First Baptist Church, 309 East Main St., Albertville, AL 35950.
