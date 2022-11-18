Elder Wendell Eugene Robertson
Boaz
Elder Wendell Eugene Robertson, 88, of Boaz, was born July 1, 1934, and passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at RMC Stringfellow Hospital.
His funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Douglas Cemetery. Elder Mitchell Phillips officiated. Music was provided by James Atchley. Pallbearers were Jeff Lacks, Steve Presley, Alan Robertson, Wade Adams, Justin Turner and Charlie Odell.
The family received friends from noon until 1 p.m. before the service.
Mr. Robertson retired from education where he was principal of White Plains High School for 19 years. He was also ordained as an elder of the Primitive Baptist Church as well as a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church at Boaz.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Virginia Haney Robertson; son, Avery Robertson (Kathy); daughter, Ava Maria Sims (Ross); and two granddaughters, Suprina Brown (Garrett) and Katelyn Turner (Justin). He also had five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, A. V. and Minnie Robertson
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Betty J. Box
Boaz
Betty J. Box, 87, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service was Friday, November 18, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Ortiz and Kim Verner; son, John Casey; seven grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia Burgess and Melba Rhoades.
Christina Kelly
Boaz
Christina Kelly, 46, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Mike Johnson will officiate the service.
She is survived by her husband, John Kelly; daughters, Erica Kelly and Penny Henderson (Austin); four grandchildren; parents, David and Cindy Lang; grandmother, Adria Craig; sister, Jennifer Parker (David); and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
John “J.T.” King
Albertville
John “J.T.” King, 65, of Albertville, died Nov. 16, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Myrick officiating. Burial will be in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Dacia Dempsey and Tonia King; sons, Jake King (Brooke); sisters, Jane Hulsey (Hubert), Joyce Rowe (James), JoAnn Barnes and Joy Thompson; brothers, Johnny King Jr. (Wanda) and Jerry King (Yvonne); 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Rachel Salster Lee
Attalla
Rachel Salster Lee, 31, of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Kyuka Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. David Bankson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. before the service at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua Lee; daughter, Lorelai Dunn; father of her daughter, Charles Dunn; mother, Larue Cline (Glenn); stepbrothers, Ray Salster, Bryan Salster and Tyler Cline (Rachel); and stepsister, Heather Dickerson (Peter).
Randall Brown
Crossville
Randall Brown, 56, of Crossville, died Oct. 27, 2022, at Lakewood Colorado Hospital.
A memorial visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Brown; sisters, Deloris Stewart and Vernetta Brown; brothers, Scott Brown and John Davidson (Audra); and several nieces and nephews.
