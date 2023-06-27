Lavaughn Hollis Holcomb
Boaz
Mr. Lavaughn Hollis Holcomb, 70, of Reedy Circle, Boaz, died on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his residence.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at First Baptist Church Boaz with Dr. Tommy Turner, Bro. Steve Brown, and Bro. Jonathan Lancaster officiating. A private interment followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. The visitation was Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Holcomb was born in El Paso, Texas on August 12, 1952, to Franklin Lavaughn and Christina Ybarra Holcomb. He was a retired insurance agent. He served First Baptist Church Boaz for many years as a deacon, and also served on the Marshall Dekalb Electric Co-op Board of Directors, as well as the Alabama Rural Electric Association Executive Board.
Mr. Holcomb is survived by his wife, Kathy Morris Holcomb, of Boaz; daughters, Amy Holcomb Creech and Josh, and April Holcomb Norton and Jerry, all of Boaz; grandchildren, Kathryn Norton, Eli Creech, Ruby Norton, Meredith Elenburg and Sara; brothers, Laverl Holcomb and Janet, of North Carolina, and Mark Holcomb and Ginger, of Crossville; and sisters, Terrie Smith and Raymond, and Lisa Nabors and Jeff, all of Boaz. He was preceded in death by his parents: F. L. & Tina Holcomb.
Pallbearers were Josh Creech, Steve Henley, Mark Holcomb, Josh Nabors, Jonathan Smith, and Adam Willett. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Board of Directors and Employees of Marshal Dekalb Electric Co-op and the Executive Board Members and employees of AREA.
Joshua Buck
Albertville
Joshua Buck, 43, of Albertville, died June 23, 2023, in Fort Payne.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jon Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his fiancé, Stephanie Ragone; his fiance’s daughters, Savanah Ragone and Anslee Rusch; parents, Joann Buck (Kenny and Jimmy Buck (Carolyn); brothers, Justin Buck (Samantha) and Bubba Sparks; sisters, Haley Buck, Christy Bryant, Amanda Craft (Lonnie) and Shauna Franklin (Jason); grandparent, Tommie Townson; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Mary Cole
Formerly of
Guntersville
Mary Cole, formerly of Guntersville, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Guntersville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Terry Bentley officiating. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her son, Robert; stepchildren, Melissa and Chris; and three grandchildren.
Phyllis Ann Rowell
Crossville
Phyllis Ann Rowell, 62, of Crossville, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Rev. Deon Black officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Donny Rowell; sisters, Debbie Brinkley, Brenda Cassani and Connie Brinkley; and three grandchildren.
Wendi Hallmark
Sardis City
Wendi Hallmark, 49, of Sardis, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Marshall Medical North.
Her funeral service was Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Chris Reaves, Rev. Welton Brooks, Rev. Alan Hallmark and Rev. Kevin Brooks officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Ms. Hallmark is survived by her companion, Will Bradley; son, Skylar Dixon; daughter, Jorden (Matt) Adams; five grandchildren; parents, Randy and Pat Hallmark; brother, Hank (Jennifer) Hallmark; sister; Julie (Alan) Willis; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Alice Lee Dabbs Champion
Albertville
Mrs. Alice Lee Dabbs Champion, 89, of Albertville, died on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be planned for at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Champion is survived her son, James William Champion, of Albertville; daughters, Mary Linda Parker and Betty Jean McClain, both of Boaz; eight grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, J. B. Dabbs and Roger Dabbs; and sisters, Ollie Lang and Margie Veal.
Pearl Rowan
Altoona
Mrs. Pearl Rowan age 84 of Altoona, Alabama, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kerry Bryant and Bro. Kevin Rowan officiating. Interment will follow in the Forrest Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday evening, June 27, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rowan was born in Alabama on May 2, 1939, to Thomas Ellis and Pluma Francis Hedgepeth Parrish. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Rowan is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Regie and Teresa Rowan and Patrick and Phylis Rowan, all of Altoona; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Rary Taylor, of Gadsden; frandchildren, Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Joseph Striplin, Savanna Striplin, Brandon Taylor, Bethany Tyree, Lindsey Rowan, and Dakota Vaughn; and 18 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Tina Langley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Pluma Parrish, and her husband, Wayne Rowan.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Dakota Vaughn, Ricky McDowell, Ben Striplin, Jake King, Sanford King, and Travis Vaughn.
The family extends a special thank you to Fallon Slaughter and Adoration Hospice.
Tommy Wayne Compton
Albertville
Mr. Tommy Wayne Compton, 70, of Albertville in the Horton Community, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 25, 2023, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Union Grove #1 Cemetery. Officiating was Rev. Kenneth Ivey.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Compton, Elizabeth Compton, and Angelia Compton; brothers: Tony (Teresa) Compton and William Earl Compton; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
———
