Sheila Josephine Dempsey
Boaz
Sheila Josephine Dempsey, 74 of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Dempsey is survived by her son, Brett Fowler; stepdaughter, Sheena (Jared) Sims; stepson, Robby Dempsey; eight grandchildren; brother, Rex (Barbara) Tidmore.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with visitation before the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial to follow at Cox Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Shannon Pullen will be officiating.
Clara Jane Roebuck Monella Patterson
Boaz
Clara Jane Roebuck Monella Patterson, 69, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Her funeral service was Friday, July 21, 2023, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Morris Stephens officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Shonna Kaldwell (Sebastian); son, Gary Patterson (Stephanie); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Goodwin; brothers, Tim Monella (Melody) and V. J. Monella (Penny); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charlotte Baird
Boaz
Charlotte Baird, 99, of Boaz, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home.
Visitation was at Boaz Carr Funeral Home, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Burial followed at Bethsaida Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Walker; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Troy Douglas; sister-in-law, Louise Douglas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dora Mae Bedingfield
Albertville
Dora Mae Bedingfield, 59, of Albertville, died July 18, 2023, at her home.
Service were Friday, July 21, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne Watkins officiating. Burial was in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Bedingfield; daughters, Heather Orr (Troy), Kaitlyn Bedingfield and Jessica Bedingfield; sons, Matthew Richards and Heath Richards; mother, Louise Alexander (Charles); brothers, Mark Vaughn (Anita) and Thomas Vaughn. And two grandchildren.
Emory Wiley Post
Boaz
Emory Wiley Post, 81, of Boaz, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Donna White Post; daughter, Ashley Cochran (John); three grandsons; and one great-grandson.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jamie Gonzalez Ramirez
Geraldine
Jamie Gonzalez Ramirez, 15, of Geraldine, died July 14, 2023.
Services will be Sunday, July 23, 2023, at noon at Geraldine Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow at DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Ruby Jo Lindsey Bruce
Formerly of Crossville
Ruby Jo Lindsey Bruce, 96, formerly of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Albertville Rehab Select.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Lisa) Bruce, of Gulf Shores; her daughter, Sheri (Tim) Gaskin, of Boaz; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Kermit E. (Gaylynn) Lindsey, of Birmingham; and sister, Maggie Brown, of Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Crossville Memorial Chapel with funeral services following at 3 p.m. officiated by Chris Andrews. Burial will follow at Crossville Cemetery.
Tina Kinsey Quarles
Albertville
Tina Kinsey Quarles, 63, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at noon Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Rev. Blake Jones will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Quarles; daughter, Anna Cline (Jimmy); stepchildren, Deanna Rains (Charlie) and Mark Quarles (Julie); two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry Holland
Boaz
Mr. Jerry Holland, 73, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pleasant Hill #1 Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Holland, Bro. Joe Wise, and Bro. Kevin Ratcliff officiating. Interment was in the Pleasant Hill #1 Cemetery.
Mr. Holland is survived by his wife, Jan Holland, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Nikki Holland and Matt and Kristi Holland, all of Boaz; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Hill and Tish Williams, both of Boaz; chosen brother, Jerry and Donna Tucker; special family friend, Michael Breedlove; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Eddy Stiefel
Boaz
Mr. Eddy Stiefel, 76, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral service was Friday, July 21, 2023, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Jon Henderson and Bro. Brandon Baker officiating.
Mr. Stiefel is survived by his wife, Margaret Stiefel, of Boaz; son, Scott Stiefel, of Hartselle; stepchildren, Tammy Gladden, of Gadsden, Monica Rayford, of Steele, and James Kirby, of Altoona; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl Stiefel, of Boaz, and Charles Stiefel, of Illinois.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Compassion Church, 5061 US Hwy 431, Albertville, AL 35950.
Martha D. Stephens
Albertville
Martha D. Stephens, 81, of Albertville, died July, 19, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Morrell Upchurch and Lavon Nailer officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery of Albertville.
Survivors include two daughters, Martha Jo Powell (Charles) and Teresa Harris (Terry); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
