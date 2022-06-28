Doyle Johnson
Albertville
Doyle Johnson, 94, of Albertville, died June 26, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery of Asbury. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Wanda King (Billy), Janice Lane (Gary), Charlotte Busha and Evelyn Shirey (Jimmy); sons, David Johnson and Don Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
James “Buddy” Hilliard
Albertville
James “Buddy” Hilliard, 87, of Albertville, died June 25, 2022, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, June 28, 2922, at Beulah Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Shelby Hilliard; son, John C. Hilliard; sisters, Tinca Hilliard and Linda Williams; and brothers, Johnson Hilliard and Clyde Hilliard.
