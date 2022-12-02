Martha Ann Boyle Trapp
Albertville
Martha Ann (Boyle) Trapp, 93, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, after a short illness. A resident of Albertville since 2013, she had previously lived for many years in Duck Hill, Miss.
Martha Ann was born on March 7, 1929, to James Perkins Boyle and Martha Essie (Denley) Boyle, in Yalobusha County, MS. She grew up in a rural area near Coffeeville, MS., and Grenada, MS. She attended Mississippi University for Women (called “the W”) and graduated in 1951 with a degree in English. She married Turner J. Trapp on August 4, 1951. They had four children, Turner Japhet, Jr. (TJ), David Mark, Ellen Ann, and Thomas Miles (who died in infancy).
Turner joined the Army shortly after their marriage, and with Martha Ann’s support attained the rank of Colonel. During Turner’s 30-year military career the family moved 18 times, including spending several years in Italy. Martha Ann understood that raising a family during frequent changes of scenery required an anchor of consistency. She put her own career aspirations aside and chose to be that anchor for her family. In each new location she found something good about the place; she knew she couldn’t change the circumstances, but could change how she felt about those circumstances. After Turner’s retirement from the military in 1981, the couple built a home in rural Duck Hill, near Grenada, where they lived for over 30 years.
A lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Martha Ann was active in community organizations and church groups. She was a long-time member of the Lion’s Club and DAR. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and followed her extended family’s activities with great interest. She was known for her needlework, oil paintings, desserts, genealogy studies, and knowledge of current affairs.
In addition to her husband Turner and baby Tommy, Martha Ann was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, James Perkins Boyle, Jr. She is survived by her children, TJ Trapp (Diana Webb), of The Villages, FL., Mark Trapp (Cathy Trapp), of Mulvane, KS., and daughter Dr. Ellen Trapp (Stephen Frank), of Albertville AL; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions in Martha Ann’s name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Albertville.
Services in Grenada will be on Tuesday, December 6, at Mckibben and Guinn Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with burial at the Duck Hill Cemetery immediately following. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service. A memorial service will be held in Albertville on Thursday, December 8, at The First Methodist Church in Albertville at 1 p.m. with visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. before the service at the church.
Albertville Memorial Chapel (website: albertvillememorialchapel.com)
Mckibben and Guinn Funeral Home (website: mckibbenandguinn.com)
Rovine Thrasher
Boaz
Mrs. Rovine Thrasher, 81, of Fairway Circle, Boaz, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center.
Services were held at McRae Chapel on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Alan Dale Thrasher officiating. Interment was in the Thrasher Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday evening, December 1, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thrasher was born in Dekalb County, Alabama, on October 11, 1941, to Irby and Nona Mae Jolly Peppers. She was retired from First Bank of Boaz.
Mrs. Thrasher is survived by her husband, Gene Thrasher, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Tammie Thrasher, of Boaz; grandsons, Logan Thrasher, of Birmingham, and Layton Thrasher, of Huntsville; and sister and brother-in-law, Dean and Joe Russell, of Sardis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irby and Nona Peppers; and sisters, Jackie Dilbeck and Shirley Trammell.
The pallbearers will be Kelley Dilbeck, Barry Komisar, Steve Thrasher, Adam Thrasher, George Thrasher, and Ricky Ray. The honorary pallbearers will be Joe Russell and Billy Hall.
Willowdean Scott
McDowell
Boaz
Mrs. Willowdean Scott McDowell, 90, of Martin Avenue, Boaz, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence.
Services will be held at McRae Chapel on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Chris Bartlett and Bro. Ryan Bristow officiating with interment in the Beulah Cemetery. The visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Mrs. McDowell was born in Etowah County, Alabama on March 17, 1932, to Grady and Hazel Vaughn Scott.
Mrs. McDowell is survived by her daughter, Charlotte McDowell Williams, of Albertville; daughter-in-law, Shelia Sue Salter McDowell; grandchildren, Amy McDowell-Williams and Tim, of Boaz, Angie Moore and Donny, of Blountsville, and Benjamin Alan McDowell and Staci, of Boaz; great-grandsons, Chase Williams and Emily, Caleb Williams and Hailey, Christian Moore, Jacob Moore, Cade McDowell and Cooper McDowell; great-great-granddaughter, Kinleigh-Blake Williams; great-great-grandsons, Hawk Wilder Williams and Fletcher Williams; special cousin, Carol (Sis) Johnson, of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Grady and Hazel Scott; husband, Billy McDowell; son, Alan McDowell; son-in-law, Bro. Tommy Williams; and sisters, Vona Lee Bobo, Ovel Lowe and Patsy Gross.
Pallbearers will be Steven Gross, Tim Williams, Benjamin McDowell, Greg McDowell, Tim McDowell, and Caleb Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be David Gross, Billy Wayne Bobo and Charles Lowe.
Mrs. McDowell’s service will be live streamed on McRae Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Eli Frey
Boaz
Eli Frey, 33, of Boaz, died November 29, 2022, in a traffic accident.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his parents, Edwin and Barbara Frey; sister, Kathryn Frey; and brothers, Ethan Frey and Carl Frey (Moira).
Freida Head
Boaz
Freida Head, 62, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Her funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Union Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White, Rev. Welton Brooks, Rev. Allen Atkins and Rev. Donald Cotten officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Head; daughter, Tiffany Brackett (Robert); stepsons, Corey Head (Amie) and Cody Head (Nicole); two grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; brother, David Bradford (Karen); special aunts, Wanda Mann and Bobbie Holderfield; and a host of extended family and friends.
Helen Light
Albertville
Helen Light, 75, of Albertville, died November 29, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home and Rehab.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steven Cornelius officiating. Burial will follow in Freeman Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Jennifer Lowden (Brian) and Paige Moore (Ronnie); sisters, Joyce Light (Sonny) and Sara Gilbreath (Jerry); and a brother, Hershell Brooks (Ginger).
Jason Heath Minshew
Boaz
Jason Heath Minshew, 50, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by son, Kyle Minshew; mother, Kathy Smith (Philip); father, Larry Minshew; sister, Amanda Woodard; and brother, Dylan Smith.
At this time no services have planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jessie L. Kight
Albertville
Jessie L. Kight, 91, of Albertville, died November 29, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services were Friday, December 2, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Daniel Baker officiating. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery in Albertville.
Survivors include daughters, Margie Lee Bolding, Linda Fay White (Roger), Joyce Ellen Baker (Charles, Judy Ann Kight, Cathy Diane Henson (Steve) and Teressa Kaye Baker (Randy); sons, William Ray Kight (Lynn) and Johnny Wayne Kight; sister, Ollie Mae Kight; 23 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; and 40 great-great-grandchildren.
Jimmy Neal Told
Guntersville
Jimmy Neal Told, 81, of Guntersville, died Monday, November 28, 2022.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Donna Black (Ronnie); a stepson, Mike Ridgway (Kathy); and a nephew.
———
