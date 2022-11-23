Donna Duckett Shields
Guntersville
Donna Duckett Shields, 69, of Guntersville, passed away on November 19, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.
Donna was born on December 23, 1952, to Clyde and Nellie Jo Duckett of Albertville. She attended school in Albertville and had multiple careers throughout her lifetime.
Donna is survived by her husband of 43 years, Terry Shields; two sons, Michael Stover and Drew Shields (Andrea); mother, Nellie Jo Duckett; sister, Debbie Free; granddaughters, Jenna and Sarah Stover; and grandsons, Thomas and Tyler Shields.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Duckett, and brother, Terry Duckett.
Donna’s wished were to be cremated with no public service. A private family memorial will be held at a later time.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jerry Lee Watson
Mountainboro
Jerry Lee Watson, 76, of Mountainboro, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Catherine Watson; daughter, Lisa Teague (Lee), of Birmingham; son, Mark Watson (Marilyn), of Albertville; daughter, LeAnn Brown (Tim), of Thompson’s Station, TN.; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services were at Etowah Memorial Chapel in Sardis City, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Jerri Manasco officiated the service.
Marvin Reese
Boaz
Marvin Reese, 83, of Arab, died Nov. 20, 2022, at Arab Assisted Living.
Services were Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Mike Williamson officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Rickey Reese (Kim), James Reese (Lori), and Thomas Reese (Sandra); sister, Kathleen Peppers; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Nell Louise Little Young
Scottsboro
Nell Louise Little Young, 89, of Scottsboro, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Riverview Hospital.
Funeral services were Nov. 25, 2022, at Geraldine Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Lowell Thompson officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol (Frank) Amos, of Scottsboro; a son, Craig (Lynn) Young, of Rochelle, Ga.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Roma Jean Fuller.
Wayne Turner
Formerly of Albertville
Wayne Turner, 75, of Anniston, formerly of Albertville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022.
He is survived by a son, Chris Turner (Starr); daughter, Lana Nailor (Donnie); four grandchildren; sister, Deborah Kay Moss (Dee); and a niece and a nephew.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family. No formal services are planned at this time.
