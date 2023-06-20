Betty Carlton Hughes
Boaz
Betty Carlton Hughes, 75, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at her residence.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth and Rev. Craig Foshee officiated.
She is survived by her husband; Howell “Hal” Hughes; daughters, Leslie Yates (Gary), Tracy Blaisdell (Sean), Bridgett Foshee (Craig); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Owens (Charles), and Brenda Owens (David).
Audrey Faye Hall
Boaz
Audrey Faye Hall, 87, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Shepard’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was Monday, June 19, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Sardis Cemetery. Bro. Rickey Hall, Bro. Mark Hall and Bro. Randy Knott officiated.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her daughter, Teresa Ann (Rickey Joe) Fowler; sons, Rickey Alan (Sherry) Hall, Christopher Marcus (Lindsay) Hall; brother-in-law, Billy (Agatha) Hall; sister-in-law, Maudine Hall; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Steven Michael Hickman
Boaz
Steven Michael Hickman, 76, of Boaz, died June 22, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Katie Gaskin Meeks
Boaz
Katie Gaskin Meeks, 44, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark and Rev. Billy Ramsey officiated.
Katie is survived by her husband, Zach Meeks; daughter, Annabel Raven Meeks; father, Larry Gaskin; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Carlos Ann Wright
Guntersville
Carlos Ann Wright, 89, of Guntersville, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Wright officiating. Burial was at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Carlos is survived by her children, Sammy Wright, Dennis Wright (Karen), Michael Wright (Ellie), David Thompson (Amber), Mary Kay Smith (Sandy), and Gayla Ware (Terry); sisters Jane Lowery (John), Becky Gaston-Hamel (Pam); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Charles Randall Fleming
Attalla
Charles Randall Fleming, 74, of Attalla, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Gadsden Health and Rehab.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Attalla. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Fleming is survived by his sons, Mickey Guthrie, Phillip Vargo, Johnny (Rhonda) Fleming, Daniel (Susan) Fleming; daughter, Sabrina (William) Quick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Rhonda Fleming; and brothers, Paul Fleming (Lisa), and Phillip Fleming.
Jerry Wayne Eller
Altoona
Jerry Wayne Eller, 78, of Altoona, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Birmingham.
Services were Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Mr. Eller is survived by his son, John Eller and his wife Sherry; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joann Holliday and her husband Steve.
Nancy Marie Smith
Boaz
Nancy Marie Smith, 71, of Boaz, died Friday, June 17, 2023.
Survivors include her husband, Mack Smith; children, Rebecca Driskill (Kevin), Jennifer Oliver (Danny), Brian Smith (Melissa), and Caroline Needham (Terry); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Mackay; and sisters, Linda Cooney, Judy Partridge.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Life Christian Center 145 Waterline Rd. Boaz, Alabama 35956. Rev. Bradley Petrey and Rev. Harry Whitt will be officiating the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Marian Elizabeth Milwee Head
Formerly of Boaz
Marian Elizabeth Milwee Head, 93, of Montgomery, formerly of Boaz, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Union Cemetery at Double Bridges with Bro. Doyce Putnam officiating. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery at Double Bridges.
Mrs. Head is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Craig Hutto, of Montgomery; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Cynthia Head, of Guntersville; two grandsons; brother and sister-in-law, Truman and Donna Milwee, of Arab; sister, Fayrene Davis, of Crossville; and sisters-in-law, Maudell Springfield, of Boaz, and Gaynell Giddens, of Guntersville.
Barbara Sims
Boaz
Mrs. Barbara Sims, 73, of Boaz, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mickey Perigo officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her husband, Dale Sims, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Teddy and Kendra Sims, and Eddie and Brooke Sims, all of Boaz; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, Winford and Jane Slaten, of Huntsville.
Stacy Phillip Goss
Opelika
Stacy Phillip Goss, 76, of Opelika, Alabama died on Thursday, June 15, 2023, following a brief illness. Stacy was born on February 7, 1947, in Tallassee, AL to Frank and Hazel Goss.
His early years and teen years were spent in Tallassee, AL, where he excelled in music. He became a member of the Tallassee High School Band where he not only won numerous awards but met his sweetheart Rebecca Willis Goss. After graduation, he attended Auburn University; joined the Auburn University Band; played with the Auburn Knights and pursued a BS Degree in Music Education. He received a Master of Arts Degree from the University of North Alabama, Florence, AL. In 1970, Stacy was hired to start a band program at Brooks High school in Killen, AL. Under his leadership the band program evolved to win several superior ratings and finished 1st in their class at the Alabama State Contest of Champions. During the five years as Band Director at Brooks High School, Stacy held a secondary job as a studio musician for the now famous recording studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He played trumpet on numerous recordings for artists from all over the country who came to record at Broadway Sound Studios, Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and Fame Studios. In 1975, Stacy became the Band Director at Albertville High School where he taught for over twenty years. During that time the band received many honors including participation in three Macy’s Thanksgiving Parades; winner of the New Orleans Greatest Band in Dixie contest; winner of the Tri-State Marching Festival, Chattanooga, TN; and Grand Champion of the American Music Festival, Opryland USA, Nashville with the symphonic band. He was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed that the AHS band had the opportunity to perform twice at an Auburn University football game.
According to Stacy, “At Brooks, Albertville, and Carrollton Christian, it was my students that achieved superior ratings, won state championships, won festivals, participated in multiple Macy’s Parades, got standing ovations etc. My contribution was that I cared about them very much.” His additional accomplishments include Outstanding Young Men of America; Jacksonville State Teacher Hall of Fame finalist; Albertville Citizen of the Year; Albertville Teacher of the Year; and President of the Albertville City Education Association.
Throughout his life he enjoyed playing his trumpet and later his bass guitar. These are just a few of the groups in which he participated: The Hungry I; The Downtown Horns; The Texas Jazz Cats; The Kings of Swing; Wylie Community Band; East Alabama Community Band; Murphy Road Baptist Praise Band; and most recently First Baptist Church of Opelika Orchestra. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Becky Goss of Opelika, AL; his daughter Allison (Clay) Stark; his grandchildren Savannah Stark and Hunter Stark of Parker, Texas; sister Vera Webster of Opelika, AL; brother-in-law Ron (Ann) Willis of Tallassee, AL; cousin Ray (Patsy) Goss of Tallassee, AL; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Hazel Goss; his brother Donald Goss; and brother-in-law D. Duane Webster.
A private family service is being held.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to: Bethany House Inpatient Hospice, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, Alabama 36830 or East Alabama Community Band, 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801 or Albertville High School Band Rose Bowl Scholarship Fund, 402 East McCord Avenue, Albertville, Alabama 35950.
Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
