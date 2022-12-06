Mildred Holman
Boaz
Mrs. Mildred Holman, 100, of Boaz, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Josh Brogdon officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holman is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Sandra Holman, of Gadsden, and Steven Holman, of Boaz; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Family has requested in lieu of flowers donations to Julia Street United Methodist Church, 302 Thomas Ave., Boaz, Al. 35957
Annie Bevel
Boaz
Annie Bevel, 86, of Boaz, died December 2, 2022, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Services were Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Phillip Bradley officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Elrod (Ronald), Rita Blicker (Skip) and Patricia Williams (David); sons, Tom Bevel (Vicki), and Jerry Bevel (Linda); 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Anthony Harold Smith
Albertville
Anthony Harold Smith, 62, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Bro. Jeff Benson officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Smith; children, Natasha Smith (Jessie Moreland), Duston Puckett (Jessica), Brandon Puckett (Tara) and Jeremy Puckett (Jennifer); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Sherri Smith, Terri Smith, Brenda White and Penny Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kenneth Colvin
Albertville
Kenneth Colvin, 86, of Albertville, died December 2, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Larry Mann and Will Brock officiating. Burial was in Liberty Cemetery in Painter.
Survivors include a daughter-on-law, Penny Colvin; son-in-law, Charles Hunt; brother, Larry Colvin; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Terry Lynn Collins
Formerly of Boaz
Terry Lynn Collins, 49, of Attalla, formerly of Boaz, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022.
She is survived by her sister, Teresa Collins Kirkland (Jeff); brother, Shannon Collins (Kristi); and four nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rev. Jim Brooks
Formerly of Blountsville
Rev. Jim Brooks, 75, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Blountsville, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Roger Hendon officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rev. Brooks is survived by his wife, Ellen Brooks, of Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Thomas Kenley, of Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law, Hunter and Iryna Brooks, of Tennessee; four grandchildren; and one step-great-grandson.
Margie Driver Willoughby Masters
Crossville
Mrs. Margie Driver Willoughby Masters, 96, of Crossville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Funeral services were Sunday, December 4, 2022, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bucky Holsonback officiating. Burial was in Skirum Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Willoughby, Jerry (Betty) Willoughby, Johnny (Becky) Willoughby, Ernie (Deborah) Willoughby, Lanny Willoughby, Rusty (Cheri) Willoughby, and Martin Willoughby; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Skirum Methodist Church.
