Sheila Ann West Smith
Painter
Sheila Ann West Smith, 74, of Painter, passed away on July 19, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice following a brief, graceful battle with cancer.
Visitation was at Liberty Baptist Church in Painter on Wednesday July 20 from 5-8 p.m. and the memorial service was Thursday July 21, also at Liberty Baptist Church in Painter, at 2 p.m. A graveside service was immediately after in the adjoining cemetery.
She graduated from Crossville High School in 1965 and after graduation would go on to serve her husband and three children as a devoted wife and homemaker throughout her life. In addition, she was an integral part of the success of the Smith Family poultry farm in Painter.
Her unwavering faith and trust in her Lord and Savior as well as her unfailing love for her family and close friends would be a mainstay throughout her life. She will be most remembered for her larger-than-life personality that made her the life of every party, in addition to her love of all things Auburn University – especially Auburn Football. As an Auburn Football season ticket holder for almost two decades, she was able to attend almost every home game during those years as well as visit virtually every SEC Football stadium.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 57 years, Kenneth Ray Smith; a daughter, Cynthia Kight; and sons, Gregory Smith and Michael (Bronna) Smith; her five grandchildren lovingly referred to her as Mawmaw, Cade (Jordan) Smith, Presley (Pierce) Jones, Jacob (Elena) Ford, Lauren Smith, and Lily Smith; sisters, Martha (Rayburn) Gardner, Kathy Thomas, and Kay (Gary) Cooper; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Carolyn Williams. To her family, she both directly and indirectly instilled a simple principle of honoring and taking care of those things and those people that you care about – a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.
Pallbearers were Cade Smith, Jacob Ford, Pierce Jones, Jeff Smith, Brian Smith, and Steven Thomas.
The Smith family would like to offer a special recognition to the staff at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice for the love and attention shown to our wife, mother, and grandmother during her journey to her Heavenly reward. As such, we suggest donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Ronald Selton Justice
Boaz
Ronald Selton Justice, 58, of Boaz, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022.
Services were Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Red Apple Cemetery. Rev. Doyce Putman and Rev. Roger Igou officiated.
Mr. Justice is survived by his wife, Karen Lang Justice; son, Josh Justice; a grandson; brothers, Bobby (Annette) Justice, Charles Justice, Steve (Martha) Justice; sisters, Betty Jean Alverson, and Ann (Jeff) Simpson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Iris J. “Jeanie” Berkley
Michigan
Mrs. Iris J. “Jeanie” Berkley, 88, of Michigan, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Jeanie’s only grandchild, Keith Farris and his family were with her during Jeanie’s transition.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Forrest Home Church with Rev. Jason Talton officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.
Mrs. Berkley is survived by her grandson, Keith (Patricia) Farris, of Michigan; two great-grandchildren, Brett (Sara) Farris and Bridgett (Brandon) Johnson; brothers, Charles E. Bryant and Jackie Bryant; sisters, Peggy Ruth Lowery and Myrtle Elrod; sister-in-law, Dr. Zonie Bryant; and a host of nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers donations to Forrest Home Church, Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 499, Boaz, AL 35957.
Randall T. Cook
Boaz
Mr. Randall T. Cook, 72, of Reedy Circle, Boaz, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Brand, Bro. Andy Sims and Bro. Glendale Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Cook is survived by his wife, Pat Kendrick Cook, of Boaz; daughters, Tonja and Trea Herron, of Hamilton, and Melisa and Buddy Brewer, of Attalla; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, David Ronald and Kathy Cook of Boaz; and sister, Sandra Gulling, of Boaz.
Sarah Jo Taylor Hart
Albertville
Sarah Jo Taylor Hart, 79, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Marvin United Methodist Church with David Socha officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Lynn (April) Hart; daughter-in-law, Mary Hart; five grandchildren; granddaughter-in-law; four great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny (Linda) Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Anthony “Tony” Rollins
Boaz
Anthony “Tony” Rollins, 67 of Martin Avenue, Boaz, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral Services were Friday, July 22, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Lackey and Bro. Robert Terrell officiating. Interment was in Hartselle Memory Gardens, Hartselle.
Mr. Rollins is survived by his daughters, Maegan Garmany, of Boaz; Melissa (Billy) Mathieu, of Wetumpka, and Elizabeth (Stephen) Britt, of Union Grove; son, Joshua Wayne Rollins, of Boaz; four grandchildren; sister, Terri (Mike) Pugh, of Moulton; and two nephews and families.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation designated to Canines for Coping or the Music Therapy Fund.
Charles M. Sharp
Albertville
Charles M. Sharp, 92, of Albertville, died July 21, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Umphrey officiating. Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Sharp; stepsons, Steven Lancaster (Emily) and Jason Lancaster; and five grandchildren.
