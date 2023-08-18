Cleburn Wesley Oliver
Formerly of Albertville
Cleburn Wesley Oliver, 84, of Northport, formally of Albertville, passed away on August 15, 2023, surrounded by his family at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, G.O. and Dora Oliver; brother, GV Oliver; and sister, Affarine Holsonback (Alford).
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joyce Bennett Oliver; daughter, Carla Peacock (Charlie), of Tuscaloosa; son, Bennett Oliver (Julie), of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Alicia Smith (Tyson), of Charleston, SC; and sister-in-law, Betty Jo Oliver. Papa loved his grandchildren, Austin Peacock, Anderson Peacock (Anna), Trevor Leithauser, Lennon Leithauser, and Bailey Oliver; and great-grandchildren, Collins Peacock and Audrey Peacock.
Visitation will be held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, with a Celebration of life service following at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service assisted the family.
Clara Mason McHenry
Albertville
Clara Mason McHenry, 83, of Albertville, passed away July 20, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She is survived by her three sons, Johnnie (Paula) McHenry, Daniel (Soraya) McHenry and David McHenry; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters, James Mason, Ralph Mason, Mary Ruth Turner and Venita Teague.
Her funeral service was July 22, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Sardis Cemetery. Bro. Mike Gaskin officiated the service.
Robert Wayne Jackson
Pinson
Robert Wayne Jackson, 69, of Pinson, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at his residence.
He was survived by his wife, Patricia Holcomb Jackson; daughter, Emily Jackson Iyer (Dr. Anand); two grandchildren; and sister, Laura Jackson Luce.
His graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Aroney. Dr. Donny Holley and Pastor Jeff Oates will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Kenneth Junior “Kenny” Sparks
Boaz
Mr. Kenneth Junior “Kenny” Sparks, 63, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Huntsville Hospital.
A funeral service was Friday, August 18, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Chad Hallcox officiating. Interment was in the Bethel Cemetery at Snead.
Mr. Sparks is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Buck, of Albertville; sons, Kenny Junior “Bubba” Sparks, of Boaz, and Justin Buck, of Albertville; daughters, Christy Bryant (Coby) and Amanda Craft (Lonnie), all of Boaz; seven grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Sparks.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.
Krystal Curry
Boaz
Krystal Curry, 38, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice
There will be a Celebration of Life Service for her 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Free Life Worship Center on South Main Street, in Boaz, Al. 35956 with Pastor Jeff Stanford officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Wall; daughter, Hannah Wall; siblings, Andrew Curry, Katie Hargrove, Destiny Weaver and Andrea Vaughn; and a host of family, aunts, uncles, niece, nephew and special Alabama family and friends.
Steven Craig Burt
Formerly of Geraldine
Steven Craig Burt, 52, of Scottsboro, formerly of Geraldine, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald K. Burt (Tammie), of Crossville; sisters, Patty Brelje (Gordon), of Minnesota, and Laurie Smith, of Florida; stepson, Jacob Clark (Alecia), of Fort Payne; and several nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be held privately by family at New Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Billy Jo “Bill” Ashworth
Boaz
Mr. Billy Joe “Bill” Ashworth, 87, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. David Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Ashworth is survived by his wife, Faye Ashworth, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, George and Kathey White, of Helena, Tojo and Gwen White, of Mobile, John and Dawn Battle, of Douglas, Butch Ashworth, of Boaz; daughters and sons-in-law, Grace Knowles, of Montevallo, Beverly and Mike Abell, of Pelham, Tina Walker, of Boaz, and Pam Medina, of Virginia; 19 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy Ashworth, of Susan Moore.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented