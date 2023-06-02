Bobby Lee McDaniel
Albertville
Bobby Lee McDaniel, 88, of Albertville, died May 26, 2023, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mark Adams officiating.
Survivors include a daughter, Dina Hawkins (Mark); son, Jeff McDaniel; a grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Janelle Johnson Watkins
Formerly of Guntersville
Mrs. Janelle Johnson Watkins, 86, of Piedmont, and formerly of Guntersville, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Bro. Ken Patterson and Bro. Philip Elliott officiating the service. Burial will follow at Painter Cemetery, Crossville. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Survivors include her husband, Charles P. Watkins, Sr.; two daughters, Debbie Starling, of Dothan, and Teri Watkins, of Guntersville; a son, Charles Watkins, Jr. (Gina), of Piedmont; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to receive flowers, or you can make donations to Children’s Hospital of Birmingham in her memory in honor of her great-granddaughter, Emilia Key. You can make those donations at secure.childrensal.org.
Elwood Pitchford
Boaz
Elwood Pitchford, 91, of Boaz, died May 30, 2023, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Liberty Cemetery in the Aroney Community. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Causey (Jimmy); two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Harold Thomas Satterfield
Navarre, FL.
Harold Thomas Satterfield, 75, of Navarre, FL., died May 23, 2023.
Services will be Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Geraldine Funeral Home with Bros. Jed Richey and Terry Sisco officiating. Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Roseanna Bolden (Ken): three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Brent Satterfield.
James Raleigh Stiller
James Raleigh Stiller died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family. No services are planned at this time.
John Andrews
Albertville
John Andrews, 89, of Albertville, died May 27, 2023, at McGuffey Healthcare.
Graveside services were Friday, June 2, 2023, at Nashville Middle Tennessee Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Andrews; daughter, Laurie Street (Dan); son, Allan Andrew (Paula) and Chris Andrews (Candy); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mary LeCroy
Boaz
Mary LeCroy, 72, of Boaz, died May 30, 2023, at her home.
Services were Friday, June 2, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Reggie Burns officiating. Burial will follow in High Point Church Cemetery in the Asbury Community.
Survivors include her husband, Jacky LeCroy; daughter, Elizabeth Melton (Joshua); son, Anthony LeCroy; sisters, Linda Morgan and Nina Lee; and two grandchildren.
Brenda Borders
Gadsden
Mrs. Brenda Borders age 74 of Gadsden, and formerly of the Boaz area, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Riverview Medical Center
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Stan Davidson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethsaida Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Borders is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Mitzi Borders, of Dothan; daughter and son-in-law: Lea Ann and Mike Sheheane, of Anniston; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Church of the Rock, 2500 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Roy Martin
Albertville
Roy Martin, 71, of Albertville, died May 29, 2023, at UAB Hospital.
Services were Friday, June 2, 2023, at Beulah Baptist Church of Boaz with Bros. Tony Holcomb and Don Smith officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Martin; daughter, Paula Southwell (Joe); son, Scot Martin; sisters, Ann Mabrey (Robert), Lo New (Wayne) and Linda Rodgers (James); brothers, Jimmy Martin (Karen) and Robert “Tiger” Martin Jr. (Carolyn); three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Tracy Lynn Sparks
Guntersville
Tracy Lynn Sparks, 49, of Guntersville, died May 29, 2023.
Services were Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Sparks; son, Adam (Haley) Sparks; daughter, Aurora Williams; two grandchildren; mother, Shirley Baldwin Snellings; and sisters, Denise Williams, Angie (Colin) Lafollette.
Frank J. Towns
Douglas
Mr. Frank J. Towns, 81, of Douglas, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Towns; children, Waylon (Angel) Towns, Tanya (Tommy) Lee, and Mary Ellen (Chris) Christian; four grandchildren; siblings, Roger Towns, Maggie Black, Ruby Green, and Audrey Gibbs; and a host of extended family and friends.
Rev. Tim Green and Rev. Cedric King conducted a funeral service on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at The Chapel of The Snead Funeral Home. Interment was at Wynnville Cemetery.
Betty Kirby
Albertville
Mrs. Betty Kirby, 88, of Albertville, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Childers, Bro. David Kirby, Bro. Joey Kirby, and Bro. Westley officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery. She will lie-in-state from 3 until 4 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be on Saturday evening, May 3, 2023, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kirby is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Willis and Barbara Kirby, of Arab, Rev. Westley and Vanessa Kirby, of Guntersville, Rev. Joey and Teresa Kirby, of Snead and Rev. David and Pam Kirby, of Albertville; daughter and son-in-law, Marrette and Larry Mills, of Mississippi; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Donna Epley, of California, Ruth Evans, of Utah, Letha Harris, of California, and Linda Mullica, of Oregon.
Anne George Rives
Albertville
Anne George Rives, 83, of Albertville, died May 31, 2023, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry McCright officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Methodist Church Cemetery in the Hustleville Community. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Rives; daughter, Cindy Woodham (Brent); and a granddaughter.
Raymond D. Stephens
Boaz
Raymond D. Stephens, 81, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his home.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Bro. David Kirby officiated the service. Pallbearers were his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Thomas) Snider; and granddaughter, Chelsea Oliver.
Raymond worked for the Albertville Hatchery for 52 years. He was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Stephens Oliver.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented