Barbara Ann Childress
Gadsden
Barbara Ann Childress, 70, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Fortenberry (Scott), Deranda Haney (Steven), Christi Wood (Greg), Tanya Roberson (Phillip) and Tiffany Tant (Eric); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Langley (Tim) and Cindy Campbell (Donnie); and brothers, Jimmy Hardin (Elizabeth) and Wayne Hardin (Cheryl).
A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Beverly Kay York
Guntersville
Beverly Kay York, 62, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Visitation with the family was Thursday, Oct. 20, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel from 5-6 p.m. The family has chosen cremation.
Debby Anne “Nanny” Stone Hill
Attalla
Debby Anne “Nanny” Stone Hill, 67, of Attalla, passed away October 19, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, David “Tubby” “Pops” Hill; son, Lee Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Fisher Creek Church. Burial will follow at the Fisher Creek Cemetery. Rev. Jason Hallmark, Rev. Jimmy Umphrey and Rev. Keith Haney will officiate the service. The family will welcome friends at the church on Friday evening after 5 p.m. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
