Robert N. Braswell
Tallahassee, Florida; formerly of Boaz
Robert N. Braswell, son of Homer and Irene Braswell, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Dr. B, as his students often called him, passed peacefully and gently with his adoring family by his side to send him off with stories, tears, laughter, gratitude, and reverence.
Dr. Braswell’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy of education, love, and companionship. Bob was married to his wife, Wynona Chambers Braswell, for more than 68 years. They shared two sons, John (Claudia) and Jeff (Linda Louise) who had three grandchildren, Yenna, Serena, and Destiny. Bob-Bob was proud to have sponsored the three granddaughters in their education and took exceptional pride in their educational success.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Robert) Galloway, of Boaz, and his brother, James (Paula) Braswell, of Huntsville, and he is preceded in death by his sisters Glynda (Tillman) Morrison of Gallant, Margaret (Odes) Glassco of Birmingham, and Janet (Cy) Fulton of Birmingham.
Robert, as his family called him when he was a youngster, was born outside of Boaz, Alabama, on July 23, 1932. He grew up on a rural farm with no electricity and no plumbing, and he did his homework by lantern. He often told the story of needing to finish his chores before the sun went down because the sunlight helped him with his homework. He drove the school bus starting when he was 15 to Douglas High School where he was in the class of 1950. When he was 17, he left home to join the Air Force and served in Korea. After the war, he attended Snead College, in Boaz, and obtained his bachelor’s degree and later obtained his master’s degree from the University of Alabama where he was a valedictorian.
Dr. Braswell went on to obtain his Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University with high honors. Upon graduation, Dr. Braswell went to work for NASA where he served as a principal engineer on the Vehicle Assembly Building. He was next hired at 31 years old as the department chairman of the Industrial and Systems Engineering College at the University of Florida. While at Florida, one of his most proud positions was serving on the UF athletic board.
In 1974, Dr. Braswell was hired by the United States Air Force where he served under the appointment of four presidents. He was ultimately appointed by President Bush to the National Academy of Scientist. After his time in Washington D.C., Dr. Braswell was retained by The Florida State University as the Director of the Super Computing Laboratory. At the end of his career, Dr. Braswell served as a professor emeritus at the FAMU/FSU College of Engineering where he was awarded numerous awards for his advancement of minority and female engineering students, and he taught fundamental classes in mathematics in an effort to inspire young people into the engineering field.
In a professional career spanning over 50 years, Dr. Braswell was awarded and recognized 214 times for excellence including NASA Fellow, Hughes Fellow, president of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Golden Key National Diversity Award, ASEE Minorities in Engineering Award, and the Lohman Medal of Oklahoma State University. He was twice awarded the Snead College Alumni of the Year award in 1968 and 2011.
To his two sons, he was always known as “Big Man,” and the Big Man had an incredible drive to his personal philosophy that there really was one best way to solve any equation. As one of his students said, “Dr. Braswell was unmatched in terms of his ability to motivate young people to achieve beyond their wildest dreams.” He had that same impact on his children, grandchildren, all the wonderful friends in his life that he loved dearly.
The family is planning a celebration of life for Oct. 22 in Fort Walton Beach. RSVP on Facebook by searching “Celebration of Life in Memory of Dr. Robert Braswell” or by email to gatorjefferson@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the Big Man wanted you to invest in the education and experience of someone you love.
Bruce J. Stover
Guntersville
Imagine, on August 5, 2022, Bruce J. Stover’s life on earth ended. He wasn’t ready to leave Linda his wife, his beautiful retirement home in Guntersville, where music, friends, and beloved family gathered and plans for celebrations of coming seasons were anticipated, but his family and friends and even his team at St. Vincent’s East in Birmingham were assured of his heavenly destination. Adventures were a part of his existence and experiences provided by a big loving God with a great sense of humor and fun.
Music was an important part of every day, both playing and listening. He had a big involvement in the Whole Backstage Theatre and the Gerhart Chamber Music Festival, including the Children’s Choir. His talents were great and fun and anyone lucky enough to visit him was included in an experience of joy.
He enjoyed every beauty and bounty this world offered and treasured every moment of his time observing, teaching, drawing, taking pictures of what he experienced and exploring his Dad’s banjos.
His own children, Michael, Jonathan, Lauren and Linda’s children Leah and Jay became and were more and more important as they grew, matured, married, discovered different places all over the world, careers and began to have children of their own. Grandchildren are Jenna Leigh, Sarah Kate, Elwen Amaryllis, Louella Rose, Birdie Eloise, Daisy Magnolia, Talmage Frank, Elias Jay, and little Marigold Evelyn Ann who was born on July 19th which was Bruce and Linda’s 25th wedding anniversary. Daughter-in-law and sons-in law are Stephanie Ann, Joseph and Ben.
Bruce had varied careers including the record industry in the 60’s, Cobb County Fencing, Monsanto, Intergraph and his long-enjoyed career of teaching. He taught first in Cobb County Schools, Georgia and then in Albertville where he retired. Bruce found it amusing when almost everyone asked; “What are you going to do?” His response was: “think a lot.” He was a great philosopher.
In 2016 Bruce and Linda moved to Windermere, Florida just outside the gates of Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World where Linda had a dream job and he enjoyed the retirement life in Florida and all it offered including the parks and beaches. Then he was recruited and became a Nationwide Santa helping Santa Claus.
“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” Henry David Thoreau
A lakeside tribute to Bruce will be held Nov. 5 for friends and family.
“It were no virtue, but great discourtesy, if we did not mourn.” C.S. Lewis
Antha Woodham Ellis
Albertville
Antha Woodham Ellis, 84, of Albertville, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Hill Crest Cemetery in Boaz. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Samantha Ellis; sons, Michael Ellis, Neil Ellis and Sid Ellis (Lisa); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jimmy “Jim” Lynn Bolton
Formerly of Geraldine
Jimmy “Jim” Lynn Bolton, 84, of Ooltewah, formerly of Geraldine, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.
Surviving are his wife, Theddie Bolton; son, Craig Bolton; brother, Neal (Pat) Bolton; sister, Carolyn (Jimmy) Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Chattanooga Funeral Home – Valley View Chapel with Pastor Steve Moore officiating. Burial was in Skirum Cemetery in Geraldine. Rainsville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Larry Joe Cornelius
Albertville
Larry Joe Cornelius, 86, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Pleasant Hill #2 Baptist Church. Interment was in the adjoining Cemetery. Bro. Chris Reaves, Bro. Gene Lambert and Bro. Joel Sims officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Dellie Jane Cornelius; daughter, Kim McDowell; brothers, Max Cornelius, Wendell Cornelius and Randy Cornelius; sister-in-law, Nellie (Cornelius) Makemson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
