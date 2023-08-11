Dicksie Gaye Taft Freeman
Albertville
Dicksie Gaye Taft Freeman, 59, of Albertville, died August 8, 2023, in Albertville.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home Saturday.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Swearengin; daughters, Bonnie Freeman and Heather Brown; sons, Austin Freeman (Amy Burks) and Christopher Taylor; mother, Gaynell Taft; brother, Aaron Taft; and three grandchildren.
Wanda Bolton
Crossville
Mrs. Wanda Bolton, 79, of Crossville, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Crowne Health Care.
Graveside service will be Saturday, August 12, 2023, at noon at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Geraldine Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, August 12, from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home.
Survivors include her son, Tim Bolton; brother, Gurley Drain; and sisters, Imogine Howard and Dolly Carroll.
Ray W. Osborne
Albertville
Ray Walton Osborne was welcomed to his eternal home on Sunday, August 6, 2023. As his family surrounded and bid him farewell, a multitude of family, friends and his Savior was there to welcome him Home.
Ray was born in Nashville, TN, on May 15, 1936. His parents were Mildred Jakes Osborne and Theodore “Ted” Osborne. He had one older sister, Dovie Osborne Beams. Although a small immediate family, he was raised with and around his mother’s family of 11 siblings and many cousins. The Jakes family was close-knit, celebrating each other’s joys and bearing each other’s sorrows.
At the young age of 13, Ray’s entrepreneur spirit and love for hardware stores was born. He opened his own bicycle repair shop and worked at the local hardware store. His assigned tasks were sweeping the floors and counting nails for inventory. He graduated from East Nashville High School where he met Josephine Cook, who became his wife on April 4, 1958. In his early adulthood, he worked sales for an electrical company, calling on many hardware stores in the Nashville area. At the same time, his in laws had returned back to their roots in Albertville. Mr. Cook decided to open a hardware store in Albertville and solicited his son and sons-in-law, to join in the venture. After giving it much thought, Ray relished the idea of establishing and managing a hardware store. In January, 1959, Cook and Sons Hardware opened on North Broad Street in Albertville. After a short time, Mr. Cook, his son and other sons-in-law sold their share to Ray and Jo.
Ray and Jo raised their two daughters, Mary Beth (Osborne) and Jo Ellen (Jordan), in Albertville. They became pillars of their community and church. Cook and Sons Hardware became a partner with Ace Hardware and from that time has been known as Cook and Sons Ace Hardware. Ray served on the Ace Hardware national Board of Directors for nine years. His business knowledge, his sincere love for people along with his personal and professional integrity gained respect locally and nationally.
Ray made the most important decision of his life, asking the Lord to be his Savior, as a young teen. He served others through many avenues using his talents God had given him. First, in Ray’s own words, “I love Jesus”. Secondly, he loved others. His life demonstrated that love and willingness to serve.
Along with the hardware business, Ray owned a plumbing and electrical contracting business. Ray used these skills on the building committees of First Presbyterian Church in Albertville where he also served as Deacon and at Albertville First Methodist Church where he was instrumental in the building of its Great Hall and daycare facilities. He served for 20+ years as Trustee. Most of those years he served as Chairman. He would make almost daily visits to ensure church maintenance was in top shape. He also served on the building committee for Shepherd’s Cove Hospice being instrumental as a liaison to the construction contractor. Once the facility opened, he also made almost daily visits to ensure all was secure.
Ray served with the Albertville Chamber of Commerce as President of their Board in 1969. Ray loved the city of Albertville. It was not uncommon when at a restaurant out of town, if he enjoyed the experience, he would ask to speak to the manager and try to recruit them to Albertville. He made an effort to go meet new Albertville business owners to welcome them and offer assistance and friendship. He was awarded the Citizen of the Year award in 2009 reflecting his work and love for the city he chose to live and raise his family.
He also served through the Albertville Lion’s club. Ray loved boating, having acquired his first boat at the age of 17. Later he was a member of the Lake Guntersville Yacht Club where he served as Commodore in 1986. There he was an integral member of the team that expanded the Clubhouse to include what is now the lounge, lobby, Ship’s Store and kitchen.
Ray loved his family. He served Jo, his wife of 39 years, through her illness and death. Later, he married Rhonda Slaton Floyd in November 1998. He gained two bonus children Jarrod (Melanie) Floyd and Anna Floyd. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Matthew (Rachael) Boomershine and Mary Katherine (Taylor) Boomershine Harris and four bonus grandchildren Bryson Shelton, Kade Shelton, Mac Floyd and Jay Floyd. He was thrilled when his first great grandchild, Addeline Jo Boomershine, was born!
Ray Walton Osborne’s legacy of serving will not soon be forgotten. Ray served where his feet was planted walking out his Christian faith.
In lieu of flowers, the family request you honor Ray with a donation to one of the following:
Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Albertville Alabama (shepherdscove.org) then click on donate) Albertville First Methodist Church (204 Madison St. Albertville, AL 35950)
Ace Helpful Fund through the Ace Hardware Foundation (acehelpfulfund.org)
Truman Stover
Albertville
Truman Stover, 77, of Albertville, died August 9, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Jonathan Whisenant and JT Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery on Rockledge Road.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Stover; daughters, Melissa Gregg (Haden) and Penny Simmons (Shane); sister, Marie Vaughn; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Donna Lemmond
Boaz
Donna Lemmond, 63, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Friday, August 11, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Chaplain Brad Williams officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Rains (Justin) and Kelly Lemmond; five grandchildren; brother, Chan Aldridge; sister, Marsha Aldridge; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Gary Bradberry
Boaz
Mr. Gary Bradberry, 75, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Doyce Putman officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery at Double Bridges. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bradberry is survived by his wife, Christina Bradberry, of Boaz; daughter, Kristi Bradberry, of Boaz; stepson, Salvatore Anthony Abbate, of Boaz; step-grandchildren, Piper Abbate, and Aisabella Abbate; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Dedra Bradberry, of Boaz; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Frank Mastin, and Linda and Wayne Muse, of Boaz.
Kenneth David “Kenny” Lowery
Boaz
Mr. Kenneth David “Kenny” Lowery, 76, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A funeral service was Friday, August 11, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lynn Sharpton officiating.
Mr. Lowery is survived by his wife, Sara Hampton Lowery, of Boaz; son, Clint David Lowery, of Arab; brother, Terry and Brenda Lowery, of Boaz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
John Paul England
Boaz
Mr. John Paul England, 92, of Boaz, died on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Kyle Blakley and Bro. Wes Lowery officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. England is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Steven Wade and Deborah England, of Fyffe, and Dwight and Bridgette England, of Arab; daughters and sons-in-law, Martha England, Pauline Mason, Janice and Rickey Turner, and Susan and Randall Dennis, all of Boaz; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Angie Young, of Springville.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
