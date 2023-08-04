Bobby Jim McNair
Albertville
Bobby Jim McNair, 85, of Albertville, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service was Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. David Martin officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Willodean Grizzard McNair; daughter, Dellynne Cornelius; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; sister, Vassie Henegar; brother, Johnny Mc Nair (Sherry); and several nieces and a nephew.
Elizabeth Ann Bryant
Boaz
Elizabeth Ann Bryant, 78, of Boaz, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service was Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Perigo officiated the service.
She is survived by her brothers, Ralph Braswell and Lynn Braswell (Linda); a granddaughter; and two great-granddaughters.
Patsy Elaine Humphries
Boaz
Patsy Elaine Humphries, 80, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her residence.
She is survived by her son, Todd (Andrea) Humphries; daughter, Cindy Humphries (Keith Farmer); two granddaughters; brothers, Ricky (Myra) Wiggins, Tim (Teresa) Wiggins; sisters, Ella Mae Smith, Sadie Stone, Sherry (Larry) Kennedy; and sister-in-law, Regina Wiggins.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel with funeral services following at 4 p.m. Service will be officiated by Rev. Alan Hallmark and Rev. Billy Ramsey. Burial will be at Whitesboro Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to Whitesboro Cemetery Fund or Hospice Shepherd’s Cove.
Gregory W. Smith
Boaz
Gregory W. Smith, 65, of Boaz, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
He is survived by several cousins.
His funeral service was Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Pastor Lewis Smith officiated the service. Burial was at White Oak Cemetery.
