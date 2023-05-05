Charles M. Kelley
Boaz
Charles M. Kelley, 76, of Boaz, died May 2, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Pleasant Hill No. 2 Baptist Church of Guntersville. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery with Bro. Chris Reaves officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannie Kelley; son, Scottie Kelley (Robin); sisters, Carolyn Scott (Thomas) and Sandy Boozer; brother, David Kelley (Doris); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Dennie Leon Latham
Boaz
Dennie Leon Latham, 68, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2023.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Latham; daughter, Melissa Latham Pendergrass (Tim); two granddaughters; brothers and sisters, Donna Latham Dobbs, Bobby Latham, Donnie Latham, Nila Latham, Betty Latham, Martha Latham Young, and Carolyn Latham Combs; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services were Friday, May 5, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Chris Watkins officiated the service.
The family has requested no flowers; make donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice or the charity of your choice.
J.T. Keys
Crossville
Mr. J. T. Keys, 82, of Crossville, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Crossville Community Church. Burial will follow at DeKalb Memory Gardens. Bro. E. M. “Dock” Shell and Bro. Lynn Darnell will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Allen; son, Mike Keys; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Mary Irene Winfrey Mangum
Boaz
Mary Irene Winfrey Mangum, 86, of Boaz, died May 2, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Thomas Pate officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Sharon Winfrey and Shae Manley (Chris); sons, Darrell Winfrey, James Winfrey (Anita) and Stacey Winfrey; five grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Carolyn Josephine Dunn
Albertville
Carolyn Josephine Dunn, 78, of Albertville, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Tim Harper and Maranda Cook officiated.
She is survived by her son, Gary Dunn; daughter, Rita Dunn; four grandchildren; brother, Charles Taylor; sister, Janie Moore (Bobby); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dan Stucky
Gadsden
Dan Stucky, 49, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.
He is survived by his brother, Roland (Stephanie) Stucky.
There are no services planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Georgia Kelley Chumley
Boaz
Mrs. Georgia Kelley Chumley, 85, of Boaz, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her residence.
The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the First Baptist Church Boaz. Interment followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday afternoon, April 29, 2023, at the church.
Mrs. Chumley is survived by her daughters, Kathy and Jim Fordham, of Boaz, and Debby Smith of Florida; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Samaritan’s Purse or Equip International.
Kattie Mae Thompson
Wetumpka
Kattie Mae Thomason, 90, of Wetumpka, died May 3, 2023, at Jackson Hospital.
Graveside services were Friday, May 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tyler Hopkins and Connor Hopkins officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Jam Hopkins (Skip); son, Rick Thomason (Elaine); sister, Elouise Gulledge; two grandsons; and one great-grandchild.
Lola Benita Patton
Boaz
Lola Benita Patton, 58, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Harrison will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Patton; children, Michael Patton (Michelle), John McKune, Maggi Duke (Kevin), Cynthia McKune, Brandon Betz (Teneal), Jackie Hudson (Jacob) and Brooke Aragon (James); 24 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.