Donna Allen
Albertville
Donna Allen, 59, of Albertville, died December 20, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Allen; daughters, Maegan Spratling (Chad) and Emily Allen (Jordan); a son, Zachary Allen; and one grandchild.
Eric Parrish
Albertville
Eric Parrish, 32, of Albertville, died December 16, 2022, in Albertville.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home as-sisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Taylin Parrish; sons, Eric Brayden Parrish and Ayden Parrish; mother, Tammy Stewart; brothers, Zackorey Stewart and Justin Guthrie.
Jean Brock McCain
Albertville
Jean Brock McCain, 84, of Albertville, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Lee McCain, Sr. (Angie); and daughter, Mary Susan Lang; two grandsons; one granddaughter; two step-granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz, Alabama. Rev. Randy Knott will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Tom Nolen
Albertville
Tom Nolen, 83, of Albertville, died December 20, 2022, in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joyce Odell Nolen; daughter, Susan Story (Joe); son, Steve Nolen (Ruth); three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Scarlet Terrell (Robert); and nephew, Dennis Decker; along with many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Friday, December 23 at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at the Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
Gary Gore
Albertville
Gary Gore, 50, of Albertville, died December 21, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his girlfriend, June Rice; daughters, Breanna Lynn Gore and Georgia Ann Lapetina; a stepdaughter, Destiny Lynnette Allen (Jarred); son, Brenton Cy Gore (Patricia); step-son, David Keener; mother, Mary Spaulding; and seven grandchildren.
