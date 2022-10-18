Dorothy M. Dodson
Conyers, Georgia
Dorothy M. Dodson, of Conyers, Ga., died Oct. 11, 2022.
Graveside services were Oct. 18, 2022, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home of Covington, Ga., assisted the family.
Survivors include first cousins, Dean and Kendall (Davenport) Hoffman, Jimmy and Sandra (Vaughn) McMillin, Linda Hoffman Temples and Deward G. Vaughn; special friend and business partner, Bobby G. Owens; and other cousins and relatives.
Julie Gant Summerlin
Guntersville
Julie Gant Summerlin, 63, passed away on October 9, 2022, at her home in Guntersville.
She was born on January 6, 1959, in Birmingham, to the parents of George and Jackie Gant.
Julie had an unmatchable sense of humor and a contagious laughter that could light up any room. There was no one quite like her. She had a passion for sales but could do just about anything she set her mind to. She was so proud of her children and was the one and only SheShe around. She was small, but strong and adored by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Thompson (Adam) of Guntersville; and son, Ford Summerlin of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jack Thompson, Eden James Thompson and Boston Thompson; and sister, Debbie Johnson of Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Georgia Lawley.
A celebration of life will be held in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 4 p.m., reach out to the family directly for more information.
Carol Peppers Beaird
Albertville
Carol Peppers Beaird, 71, of Albertville, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Brashers Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Beaird is survived by her husband, David Beaird; sons, Daniel Beaird (Tara) and Tony Beaird; two grandchildren; mother, Jackie Wray Padgett (Milford); sisters, Dannie Fountaine, Melissa Padgett, and Patsy Davis; brothers, Kevin Padgett, Carl Padgett, Dennis Padgett, and Nathan Padgett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Aileen Edge Spruiell
Boaz
Mrs. Aileen Edge Spruiell, 93, of Boaz, formerly of Hueytown, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Shepherds’ Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Shiloh Cemetery in Leeds, with Roger James officiating. Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery in Leeds. The visitation was Sunday at Kilgore Funeral Home in Leeds. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Spruiell is survived by her sons, Stanley Morton Spruiell, David Robert Spruiell both of Texas, and Laine Hall and Susan Spruiell, of Boaz; and six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Family will accept flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Melissa P. Strange
Boaz
Ms. Melissa P. Strange, 68, of Boaz, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jon Potter officiating and eulogy provided by Rhonda Osborne. Interment will follow in the Forrest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Ms. Strange is survived by her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Glen Williams
Boaz
Mr. Glen Williams, 90, of Boaz, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Memory Hill Cemetery. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Bro. Daniel Waid officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sandra and James Young, of Boaz; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Jo Paige.
