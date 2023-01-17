Charlotte Dingler Painter
Painter community
Charlotte Dingler Painter, 78, of the Painter community, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Diversicare of Boaz.
Her funeral service will be at noon Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery at Painter. Rev. Roger White will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon before the service.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Vandergriff (Mike), Kevin Painter (Rebecca) and Bryan Painter (Katrina); and five grandchildren.
Bonnie Jo “Mamaw” Weatherly
Crossville
Bonnie Jo “Mamaw” Weatherly, 91, of Crossville, died Thursday January 12, 2023.
Funeral service were held Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carr Funeral Home. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery in the Painter Community..
She is survived by daughter, Sandy Weatherly; two grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
Carl Brown Boaz
Arab
Carl Brown Boaz, 78, of Arab, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Boaz is survived by his daughters, Gina Stegall (Scott), and Joette Boaz; two grandchildren; sister, Myra Stevens (Daryle); brother, Randall Boaz; and a niece.
Clifford Elton Mills
Albertville
Clifford Elton Mills, 60, of Albertville, died January 14, 2023, in a vehicle accident near Martling.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Justin Mills; a sister, Pam Bennet; and a brother, David Mills (Julie).
Delma Phyllis Kidd
Boaz
Delma Phyllis Kidd, 76, of Boaz, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Belchers Chapel Cemetery. Rev. David Dunn and Rev. Greg Whitt will officiate the service.
She is survived by her children, Blake Kidd and Angela Dunn; two grandsons; one granddaughter; sisters, Millie (Al) Riefler and Betty (Mitchell) Augustin; brother, Joe Ward; sister-in-law, Faye Coker; and many nieces and nephews.
Eddie D. Hill
Boaz
Eddie D. Hill, 68, of Boaz, died January 14, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Veronica Hill; daughters, Rachel Hill and Jennifer Wilborn; sons, Brian Hill, Anthony Lee Baker and Jason Baker; sister, Donna Hill; and 12 grandchildren.
Maylon “T Tall”
Satterfield
Gadsden
Maylon “T Tall” Satterfield, 67, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Tabor Church of God. Pastor George Lankford and Pastor Kenneth Cothran will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 before the service at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Satterfield; children, Phillip and Brandy Satterfield, Amber Satterfield, Dustin Satterfield and Justin Satterfield; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Carolyn Martin; sister-in-law, Starlite (Paul) Brock; a special brother, Johnny Wilson; and three special nieces.
Nathan Whitt Taber
Formerly of
Guntersville
Nathan Whitt Taber, 48, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Guntersville, died January 10, 2023.
Services will be January 22, 2023, at Warrenton Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Warrenton Methodist church of the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, HYPERLINK “http://www.tbcc.org” www.tbcc.org, or 106 Mission Court, Suite 602, Franklin, TN., 37067, or by calling 615-377-8777.
Rita Ann Smith
Albertville
Rita Ann Smith, 66, of Albertville, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Grandview Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with visitation from 1 until 2 before the service. Rev. Butch Suddath will be officiating.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Randell Smith; daughter, Tracie Smith Baugh (Brian); son, Kevin Smith (Tracy); three grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy McDaniel (Gay), Joe McDaniel (Shelia), Roger McDaniel (Debi); sisters, Lisa Saint, Sue Brown DeVault (Charlton); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Shawn E. Smith
Albertville
Shawn E. Smith, 45, of Albertville, died January 13, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his parents, Paul and Sheila Judkins; sisters, Rhonda McCloud (Jack) and Brandy Long; and a brother, Joey Quinton.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
