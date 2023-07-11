Shirley White Teal
Decatur
Funeral services for Shirley White Teal, 85, of Decatur, will be at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Larry Franklin and Bro. Joe McKaig officiating. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Crossville, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Survivors include daughters, Cheryl Fulkerson (Brad), Diane Fulmer (Darryl); four grandchildren, Adam Fulkerson, Tyler Fulkerson (Taylor), Whitney Fulmer Clemons (Travis), and Bill Fulmer; five great-grandchildren, Hayes Clemons, Huck Clemons, Hollis Clemons, Oliver Fulkerson, and Charlotte Fulkerson; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Ann Stephens Knighten
Crossville
Ann Stephens Knighten, 78, of Crossville, died July 2, 2023, at MD Anderson.
Services were Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Beulah Cemetery of Albertville.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Stephens (Lisa) and Mark Stephens; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Elva Guinn Blackwell
Fyffe
Mrs. Elva Guinn Blackwell, 100, of Fyffe, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were Monday, July 10, 2023, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Hampton, Bro. Mike Martin, and Bro. Chris Guinn officiating. Burial followed in Greens Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Glenn Tidwell; a daughter, Jeanette Dobson; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Summer McKenzie Freitag
Arab
Summer McKenzie Freitag, 15, of Arab, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
She is survived by her parents, Mike and Rebecca Freitag; sisters, Briannah (Nathan) Cook, and Emma Freitag; brother, Jake Freitag; grandparents, Joe (Joan) Plunkett and Linda Freitag; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were Monday, July 10, 2023, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Susan Golden Carter
Boaz
Susan Golden Carter, 52, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Kameron Carter Busscher (Patrick); a granddaughter; parents, Randall and Faye Golden; brother, Michael Golden (Patrice); sister, Vickie Veal (Lee Ward); three nieces; and a great-niece.
Augusta B. Skillman
Formerly of Boaz
Augusta B. Skillman (Wofford), 81, formerly of Boaz, passed away June 29, 2023.
Augusta is survived by her sons James R. Skillman II “Skipper” and his wife Dana Skillman, and Christopher W. Skillman and his wife Mary S. Skillman; five grandchildren; a sister, Deloris Mcglaughn; and brother, Cunningham Wofford and his wife Paula.
Memorial Services will be held on July 22, 2023, at Pell City First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Memorial Service from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation are requested to one of the following:
1. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing veteran’s service (Donations to be made through Morningstar Global Methodist Church. Write Project Healing Waters in Memory of Augusta Skillman in Memo Line
2. St. Jude’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/
3. American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/
4. Pell City United Methodist Church https://pellcityfumc.org/
John Vanek
Albertville
John Vanek, 84, of Albertville, died July 7, 2023, at his home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Kelly Wolanski; sons, John Vanek (Linda), Kyle Vanek (Jennifer) and Dwayne Vanek (Kelly); 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
