Jack B. Hood
December 30, 1938 – September 10, 2023
Jack B. Hood, 84, of Madison, Alabama, passed from this life September 10, 2023. He was born to Rufus and Vida Hood on December 30, 1938, in Albertville, Alabama. He grew up all over the country as the oldest son of a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy. As a teen, he discovered his love for art, science fiction, and moviemaking. While attending Albertville High School, he met the love of his life, Brenda Medlock, and they were married in 1959.
After high school, he served as a weapons specialist in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After his military service, he began his career as a commercial artist, working on NASA contracts at Hayes International, Chrysler Corporation and RCA. During this time, he earned a diploma from Famous Artists School of Westport, CT.
In 1975, he realized his lifelong dream of becoming a Disney artist. While at Disney, he designed movie-themed animated promotional window displays for Walt Disney World, worked on the initial concepts as well as the promotional site model for EPCOT, and the refit of the walk-through attraction in the Disneyland castle.
He later worked for Warner Tech and Hasbro before returning to Huntsville to work for NASA in 1986. One of the projects he was most proud of during his time at NASA was a sculpted monument of Wernher von Braun, which is currently displayed at Marshall Space Flight Center.
In his retirement, he returned to his love of writing, publishing his Small Man series of books and writing manuscripts for Earthside One and other books.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Robin (Angelo) Cusimano of Oviedo, FL; son, Raven Hood of Madison, AL; grandsons, Anthony (Sarah) Cusimano and Daniel Cusimano, all of Oviedo, FL; sister, Mary Disney of Richland, WA, and brother Jeff (Darlene) Hood of Lizard Lick, NC.
Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2023, at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 11:30 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Sharon Camp Alexander
February 15, 1960 – September 8, 2023
On Friday, September 8, 2023, Sharon Camp Alexander, loving mother of two daughters and four grandsons, passed away at the age of 63.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Kathleen Camp, and brother, Michael Camp.
She is survived by her daughters, Ilia (Eric) Richey Plunkett and Aletha Richey; four grandsons, Slade Phillips, Nolan Plunkett, Kellen Phillips, and Chase Plunkett; her brother, Perry (Jay’ne) Camp; sister-in-law, Mary Camp; and dear friend, Nancy Rhodes; as well as a host of nieces and other family.
Her daughters are planning a Celebration of Life for a later date. Family and friends will be notified when this is scheduled. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to her two favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and 2nd Chance Animal Shelter.
———
