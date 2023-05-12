Basil L. Walls
Albertville
Basil L. Walls, 69, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home.
A memorial graveside service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023. Rev. Michael Brand will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Walls; daughter, Deeya Walls Holland (Tim); son, Chad Walls (Sonya); four grandchildren; sisters, Gail Phillips, Novella Cone (Ray), Melissa Robinson and Debra Perry; sister-in-law, Hylan Walls; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Brenda Gail Livingston
Leesburg
Brenda Gail Livingston, 70, of Leesburg, formerly of Rockledge, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at her residence.
Her memorial service was Thursday, May 10, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Cline officiating.
She is survived by her children, Michele (Jamie) Centers, Kristie (Gary) Barnes and Chad Livingston (Tiffany Handy); eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Holbert Ellis, Kenneth (Diane) Ellis, Wilburn (Linda) Ellis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Humane Society.
Steven Lynn Buckelew
Guntersville
Steven Lynn Buckelew, 61, of Guntersville, died May 8, 2023.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Buckelew; his father, Richard Buckelew; sons, Rick Janowitz (wife Brianna) and Andrew Janowitz (wife Shelley); four grandchildren; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Valerie Sturts
Horton
Valerie Sturts, 68, of Horton, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, August 10, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Sturts; and brother, David (Claire) Hallman, of Georgia; and several nephews.
At this time no service is planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jackie Sue Hubbard Hill
Sardis City
Jackie Sue Hubbard Hill, 78, of Sardis, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel, visitation will be before the service from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Lynn Buchanan and Rev. Wes Lowery will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Gene (Jerri) Hill and Renae Hicks (Robby); three grandchildren; sisters, Faye Campbell and Jeanette Garmany; brother, John Hubbard; and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
Ozell Sandford-Thomas
Boaz
Ozell Sandford-Thomas, 90, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Survivors include daughters, Rhonda McCay, and Denise Sandford-Dibble (Donald Dibble); son Darryl Sandford; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel, conducted by Rev. Mitchell Phillips. Family viewing is from noon to 12:30 p.m. with visitation at 12:30 to 2 p.m. followed by burial at Forest Home Cemetery in Douglas. Rev. Chad Robertson will conduct the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aurora Missionary Baptist Church, Aurora.
