Janice Landrum Otinger
Horton
Janice (Landrum) Otinger, 69, of Horton, woke up in the arms of Jesus on June 7, 2023. Janice, was born on November 22, 1953, to Leonard and Lois Landrum in Mt. Hebron. She grew up surrounded by her sisters Judy, Joyce, Jeanette, and Jean.
Janice married the love of her life, Rickey Otinger, on August 6, 1983, and together they raised their boys Stephen and Chad.
Chad brought his love Abbey, into their lives in 2012, and together they turned Janice, into a “GiGi”, in 2015, by bringing Zach and Zain into her life.
Janice was devoted to telling others about Christ and his church and was an active member of the Crestview Church of Christ in Boaz. She exemplified the Proverbs 31 women in her daily walk. “… She opens her mouth with wisdom, And on her tongue is the law of kindness …. Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her…” Proverbs 31: 26, 28
She is survived by her loving husband, Rickey Otinger; sons, Stephen Otinger, and Chad (Abbey) Otinger; grandsons, Zach Otinger, and Zain Otinger; sisters, Joyce Yancy, Jean (Davey) Gable, and Penny Vaughn; and lots of special in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Loved ones that preceded her in death were her parents, Leonard and Lois Landrum; sisters, Judy Stevens and Jeanette Burt; father-in-law, Arvil Otinger; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Burt and Joe Yancy.
A celebration of Janice’s life was held on June 9, 2023, at McRae’s Funeral Home with Jerri Manasco officiating. Her final resting place was at Antioch Church of Christ in Snead.
Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. on June 9, 2023, with the service to follow.
Pallbearers were Shane Otinger, Corbin Hamric, Camden Hamric, Tim Burt, Victor Gonzalez,and Anthony Otinger.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Zach and Zain Otinger and the Elders of the Crestview Church of Christ.
Steps to get to Heaven:
Step 1: Hear the Gospel- Romans 6:23
Step 2: Believe what we Hear- John 8:24
Step 3: Repent of your Sins- Luke 13:3
Step 4: Confess your Faith- Matthew 10:32
Step 5: You must be Baptized- Acts 22:16
Step 6: Live a Faithful Life- Revelations 2:10
Betty Peppers Cofield
Boaz
Mrs. Betty Peppers Cofield, 84, of Fuller Road, Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, 2 p.m., at Bel-Air Missionary Baptist Church with Bro Welton Brooks and Dr. Chet Roden officiating. Interment will follow in the Lathamville Cemetery with a word from Bro. Nick Mitchell.
Mrs. Cofield was born in Alabama on October 23, 1938, to Curtis Cecil Peppers and Ophie Mae Craig Peppers. She was a retired postal carrier. Betty was married to Gerald Cofield on April 17, 1954,
Betty was a Charter Member of Bel-Air Missionary Baptist Church. She was very instrumental in the formation of the Church and dedicated her life to working in the church.
Betty was a retired rural carrier with the United States Postal Service. She began her career as a Substitute Rural Carrier with the Boaz Post Office in 1981. She then took a Rural Carrier position in the City of Madison, and she completed her career at the Boaz Post Office. One of the many things she enjoyed while being a mail carrier was having her grandchildren ride with her in her mail jeep during the Boaz Christmas Parades.
Betty was a member of the Marshall County Master Gardeners and Blount County Wildflower Society. She had a tremendous love for flowers and worked tirelessly to have her own “botanical garden” at home.
Mrs. Cofield is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Teresa Cofield, Mark Cofield, and Joe and Rose Cofield; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Dan Nelson; grandchildren, Emily Nelson (special granddaughter and caregiver), Stoney Downs, Michelle and John Cason, Cecily Cofield, Amber and Steven Minor, and Morgan Henry; great-grandchildren, Nayden Cofield, Seth and John Samuel Cason, Jude Henry, and Osalyn, Kennedy and Carter Minor; brothers, Gordan Mac Peppers and Ricky Peppers; and caregivers, Gail Corbin and Juanita Smothers.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Gerald Cofield; parents, Cecil and Ophie Peppers; brother, Leon Peppers; daughter-in-law, Robin Cofield; and grandson, Christopher Gerald Lee Cofield.
To know Betty was to love her. She had a kind, sweet spirit. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Canyon Coulter McGowan
Albertville
Canyon Coulter McGowan passed peacefully in the arms of his parents early in the morning on May 27, 2023.
Welcomed joyfully into the world just hours before on May 26 at 12:45 p.m., Canyon was born with an undetected diaphragmatic hernia, a rare congenital defect that impacted his respiratory system.
Canyon is the son of Connor and Julie McGowan. He is survived by two big sisters, Milla and Darcie; paternal grandparents, Mike and Cindy McGowan; maternal grandparents, Tracy and Ellen Honea; uncle, Riley Honea; and an abundance of extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Nick Honea.
Despite their sorrow, Canyon’s family finds hope and comfort knowing he is safe and secure in the arms of Jesus.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
James Rickie Peppers
Attalla
James Rickie Peppers, 69, of Attalla, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family has chosen cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Peppers is survived by his sons, Chris Peppers and Jason Peppers; three grandchildren; sisters, Callie Allen (Robert), Jackie Badgett (Jeff) and Rachel Frederick; brother, Riley Peppers (Rita); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles Warren
Charles Warren, 73, died June 4, 2023.
Funeral services were June 7, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sue Warren; his daughter, Sherri Warren West and her husband Roger West; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brothers, James Warren and David Warren and his wife Kim.
Cheryel Patsy Hatley
Geraldine
Cheryel Patsy Hatley, 81, of Geraldine, died June 6, 2023, at her home.
Graveside services were Friday, June 9, 2023, at Geraldine Cemetery with Bro. Charles Jones officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, John W. Hatley; son, John (Deena) Hatley Jr., of Wisconsin; daughter, Genne (Marland) Hatley Puckett, of Geraldine; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a chosen son, Keegan Hatley; and a host of family and friends.
The family will accept flowers or suggest donations be made the to charity of the donor’s choice.
Dorothy Marie Lee
Albertville
Dorothy Marie Lee, 66, of Albertville, died June 7, 2023, at her home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Free Will Baptist Church of Oak Ridge Cemetery in Pell City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughters, Brandy Tilley (Ray) and Crystal Hook (Terry); sons, DeWayne Lee, Anthony Lee and David Lee (Kayla); brother, Eddie Harris; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn Diego Nicolas
Albertville
Evelyn Diego Nicolas, age 1, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Children’s Hospital.
Her funeral service will be on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 9 until 11 a.m. at Iglesia Evangelica Pentecostes. Pastor Dominga Bautista will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel will assist the family.
She is survived by her parents, Diego Ignacio Diego and Beronica Nicolas Bautista; grandparents, Dominga Bautista, Pedro Nicolas, Ignacio Diego and Eulia Lorezo Tomas; and a host of uncles and cousins.
John Paul Dorsett
Albertville
John Paul Dorsett, 59, of Albertville, died May 16, 2023, at his home.
Graveside services will be Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Forrest Home Methodist Church Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented