Floise Oden Bryant
Attalla
Mrs. Floise Oden Bryant went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2022. During her final time here on Earth she was cared for by her loving husband of 57 years, Delane Bryant.
Floise was born July 7, 1946, to the parents of Susie Mae Holcombe Oden and Oval Curtis Oden of Attalla. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her two brothers, Danny Joe Oden of Attalla and Lelaus Oden of Hollypond. Floise was a long-standing member of Pilgrim’s Rest Primitive Baptist Church in Attalla. She was a favorite Aunt to many of her family members and the rock of strength that shined as she was a consummate caregiver to her family.
Floise was the proud mother of four beautiful children, Jason (Janice), of Huntsville, Jaran, of Boaz, Danny, of Boaz, and Suzanne, of Birmingham. She was also blessed to have three precious grandchildren, Haley (Mike) Brunick, Hannah and Kaden, all of Huntsville. She welcomed her first great-grandchild Addison Mae Brunick in 2021.
A celebration of Floise’s life will be held at Etowah Memorial Chapel on Monday, October 17th. The family will welcome friends at 10 a.m. and services will begin at noon. Floise will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Rainbow Memorial Gardens immediately following the chapel service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Dawn Toole Garner
Horton
Dawn Toole Garner, 49, of Horton, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Garner; daughter, Destiny Mertel; son, Tyler Roberts; step-daughter, Hannah Sims (Kirk); stepson, Dalton Garner; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; mother, Sheila Toole; brother, Donnie Toole; sister, Pam Manley (John); and four nephews and nieces.
Ivarene “Dean” Bennett
Crossville
Ivarene “Dean” Bennett, 78, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her residence.
Her funeral service was Friday, October 14, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church. Interment was in Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Jason King officiated the service. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Liza (Jesse) Barrentine, and Regina Bennett (Brandon Card); six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Roma Rose, T. J. (Jo Ann) Lang and Allen (Mary) Lang.
Maria DelRosario Duarte Villaneuva
Albertville
Maria DelRosario Duarte Villaneuva, 62, of Albertville, died at her home.
Services will be Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Rivers of Living Water Church of Boaz with Pastor Mario Garcia officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Jose A. Diaz Mendez; daughters, Maria Hoil Duarte and Zuleny Hoil Duarte; sons, Hugo Hoil Duarte and Jose Ignacio Hoil Duarte; parents, Jose Cruz Duarte and Rosa Maria Villaneuva Medina; 10 sisters; and 19 grandchildren.
Mary Jim Whitten
Douglas
Mary Jim Whitten, 100, of Douglas, passed away on September 14, 2022.
Mrs. Brown is survived by five nieces and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was a member of Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church. A graveside service, conducted by Elder Ricky Harcrow, was held on September 16, 2022, at the Douglas Cemetery prior to the burial. Donations in her memory may be sent to Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Dearil Hammock, 1031 East Henderson Road, Boaz, AL 35957 or to New Hope Primitive Church, c/o James Atchley, 1519 Bohannon Road, Boaz, AL 35957-3713.
Tommie Croley Smith
Crossville
Tommie Croley Smith, 85, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Richard Bruce and Rev. Tim Smith will officiate the service.
The family will welcome friends from 1 until 4 before the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Stanley Wayne Croley, Shorty Croley, Sharon Croley and Rickey Croley; chosen children, Faye and Homer Kilgo; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Rev. Lamar Tidmore (Pat).
