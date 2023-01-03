Nova Lee Cofield
Albertville
Nova Lee Cofield, 85, of Albertville departed this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
At the time of her death, she was joyfully reunited with her husband of almost 60 years, Melvin; their son, Larry; her parents; a brother; and a host of family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; Jon and Debra Kelly, of Carrollton, GA, and Jim and Angelia Gay Ray, of Albertville; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Pam Cofield, of Birmingham; grandchildren, Leslie Godwin (Drew), Kristen Johnson (Brian), David Ray (Erich), Brittany Schneider (Thomas), Jonathan Kelly, Andrew Ray (Maddie), Reagan Diamond (Tanner); Amber Brownlow (Tom), and Kristy Patterson (Adam); 14 great-grandchildren; seven sisters; three brothers; and countless nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Nova was devoted to the family she adored and to the faith that sustained her. The lessons and legacy of her life continue through all whom she knew and loved. She is now at home and at peace - where she always wanted to be.
The family will receive friends at Albertville Memorial Chapel beginning at noon on Sunday, January 1, 2023, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Albertville. Rev. David Cofield, Rev. Willis Kelly and Rev. Andrew Ray will officiate the service.
Dorothy Barkley
Albertville
Dorothy Barkley, 89, of Albertville, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Corinth Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Brock McCullars and Rev. Dillon Odom will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. before the funeral at Corinth Baptist Church.
Mrs. Barkley is survived by her children, Kathy Barkley Vaughn and Wayne (Kat) Barkley; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Her family requests in lieu of flowers, donation be made to Corinth Baptist Church.
Dawson Lynn Lasseter
Geraldine
Dawson Lynn Lasseter, 18, of Geraldine, passed away Monday, January 2, 2022.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Michael Marsh and Rev. Lonnie Craft will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Hailey Lasseter; mother, Cassey Lasseter; father, Tyler Martin; brother, Noah Lasseter; sister, Alyiah Martin; and grandparents, Rodney and Mandy Lasseter, Brenda Bain, Susan Lasseter and Jenny Vick; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Virginia Smith Allen
Crossville
Virginia Smith Allen, 78, of Crossville, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Funeral services were Monday, January 2, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ricky Fowler officiating. Burial was in Macedonia #2 Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Randolph; sons, Billy Randolph, Christopher Randolph, and Sam Randolph; grandchildren, Kyle (Meghan) Randolph, Tyler (Julie) Randolph, Samantha Bailey, and Marston Randolph; great-grandchildren, Jada, Garrett, Tyshawn, and Jeremiah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen; daughters, Tabetha Randolph, and Darlene Randolph; son, Shane Randolph; parents, Bud and Ayla Mae Smith; sisters, Katie Davis, Barbara Henson, and Opal Pendergrass; and brother, H.L. Smith.
Alex Brooks Hilyer
DeKalb County
Alex Brooks Hilyer, 40, of DeKalb County, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Rainsville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Parker Chandler, of DeKalb County; father, Dan Hilyer, of Fort Payne; brother, Scooter Hilyer (Meghan), of Glencoe; two nephews; one niece; two aunts, Kim Smith (Dewayne) and Brenda Hitt, of Geraldine; and a host of friends.
Barbara Gail Swords
Formerly of Albertville
Barbara Gail Swords, 77, of Macon, Ga., formerly of Albertville, died December 26, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services were Friday, December 30, 2022, at Corinth Cemetery in Albertville with Bro. Brock McCullars officiating.
Survivors include her husband, James Edwin Swords; a daughter, Rachel Pennington; sister, Sherry Lynn Ennis; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Doris Walker Greer
Altoona
Doris Walker Greer, 95, of Altoona, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her residence.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Aurora Baptist Church with burial to follow at Howelton Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 until 11 a.m. at Aurora Baptist Church before the service. Rev. Harold Coe and Rev. Chad Robertson will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Flowers will be accepted or make memorial donations to Aurora Baptist Church.
Mrs. Greer is survived by her children, Kenneth Greer (Sherry), Kendra Tarvin, Kyle Greer (Myra), Karleene Greer; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Gaynell Coby
Albertville
Gaynell Coby, 85, of Albertville, died December 31, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Coby officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Cornelius; son, Kenny Presley (Janice); sisters, Janet Woodham, Linda Grindle (Kenneth) and Jennifer Snider (Harold); brother, John Coby; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Hody Buford Childress
Geraldine
Mr. Hody Buford Childress, 80, of Geraldine, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bros. Lynn Childress and Nicholas Nix officiating. Burial will be in Geraldine Ceme-tery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jo Childress; daughter, Tania Lynn (Ronald) Nix; son, Douglas Ray (Meshell) Childress; stepchildren, Jane (Richard) Ogle, Kenny (Sandra) Hall, and Jack (Tracy) Hall; sister, Wanza (Jerry) Darnell; brothers, Lynn (Shelia) Childress and Tony (Sharon) Childress; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary “Sue” Dunlap Bruce Davis
Albertville
Mary “Sue” Dunlap Bruce Davis, 92, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Friday, December 30, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Kilpatrick Cemetery with Bro. Joe Webb and Bro. Joe Davis officiating.
She is survived by daughter, Nancy Dixon Evans; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; bonus children, Steve Davis (Sara) and Bonnie Davis; three bonus grandchildren; and several bonus great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Norma Harviel
Attalla
Norma Harviel, age 88, of Attalla, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Harviel; six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Hendon; and a sister, Geraldine Wynans.
At this time, no services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented